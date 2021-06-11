McDonald’s becomes latest business affected by data breach





McDonald’s became the latest business to be hit by a data breach after unauthorized activity on its network exposed the personal data of some customers in South Korea and Taiwan. The fast food giant said on Friday it quickly identified and contained the incident and that a full investigation was carried out. “Although we were able to close access quickly after identification, our investigation determined that a small number of files were viewed, some of which contained personal data,” the hamburger chain said. McDonald’s said its investigation determined that only South Korea and Taiwan had access to customer personal data and that they would take action to notify regulators as well as customers who may be affected. No customer payment information was exposed. McDonald’s said it will review the findings of the investigation, as well as contributions from security resources, to identify ways to further improve its existing security measures.

JBS paid a ransom of $ 11 million after a cyberattack … 01:53 Businesses in various industries are being targeted by cybercriminals, including some high profile cases in recent weeks. JBS, the world’s largest meat processing company, revealed on Wednesday that it had paid the equivalent of $ 11 million to hackers which broke into its computer system last month. New trends The company ultimately paid the ransom in Bitcoin cryptocurrency to prevent further disruption to meat factories, mitigating potential damage to the food supply – including restaurants, grocery stores, and farmers who depend on JBS production. And Colonial Pipeline, which carries roughly half of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, last month paid a ransom of 75 bitcoins – then valued at around $ 4.4 million – in hopes of bringing its system back online. On Monday, the Justice Department announced that it had recovered most of the ransom Payment.

Colonial Pipeline CEO testifies at … 07:45 Threat to national security Recent ransomware attacks highlight the vulnerability of the country’s energy infrastructure to hackers. It also highlights a new ransomware business trend in the depths of the dark web where criminal gangs brazenly sell their expertise in computer chaos to the highest bidder. United States Attorney General Merrick Garland warned on Wednesday that ransomware attacks were “getting worse and worse,” echoing concerns from White House officials who orchestrated emergency meetings to reflect on the issues. responses to the threat to national security. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday that President Biden would discuss cyber attacks “100%” at his next meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr Biden is due to meet with Putin on June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, as part of his first trip abroad as president. Musadiq Bidar and Nicole Sganga contributed to this report.

