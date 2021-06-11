Local retail investors become net buyers on the Qatar Stock Exchange





Local retail investors were seen as net buyers on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), which otherwise closed negatively this week.

Gulf institutions and Arab individuals were increasingly inclined to buy net proceeds, even as the Qatar 20-stock index fell 0.29% this week, allowing QSE to strike a deal with the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Amid a general bearish overhang, net selling pressure from domestic funds weakened this week, as global rating agency Standard and Poor’s reaffirmed Qatar Industries’ (IQ) rating to “A1” with a “stable” outlook.

There was a net sell off across the board, particularly in the telecoms, real estate, transport and insurance counters this week, which saw QSE disclose that its Sustainability Index or ESG is expected to launch d ‘by October.

Foreign institutions and individuals have become net profit takers this week, allowing QSE to wait for up to $ 1.5 billion in foreign funds after the government allowed limits of up to 100% foreign ownership in listed companies.

Gulf individuals continued to be net sellers, but with less vigor this week, with Barwa offering up to 142 residential units in building A1 of its Dara A project in Lusail.

About 65% of the traded components were in the red this week, which saw a total of 1.03 million QATR exchange traded funds sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan, valued at QR 2.63 million, change hands on 81 transactions.

Arab institutions continued to be net sellers, but with less intensity this week, with a total of 88,480 Doha Bank sponsored QETFs valued at QR 930,474 across 12 transactions.

Market cap was down over QR 2 billion or 0.35% to QR 624.09 billion, mostly in mid and small cap segments this week, which saw industrials, consumer goods and banking together constitute about 81% of the total volume of trade.

The telecoms sector index fell 1.75%, real estate (1.65%), transport (0.9%), insurance (0.77%), manufacturers (0.43%) ), banking and financial services (0.11%) and consumer goods and services (0.05%) this week which saw QSE also disclose its intention to list another exchange-traded fund and a small and medium-sized business.

The main losers were Qatar Cinema and Film, Investment Holding Group, Vodafone Qatar, Doha Bank, Qatari German Medical Devices, QIIB, Ahlibank Qatar, Qatar National Cement, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, IQ, Qamco, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Qatar General Insurance, Barwa , Nakilat and United Development Company this week which saw no sovereign bond trading.

However, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Baladna, Alijarah Holding, Gulf International Services and Commercial Bank were among the top winners this week which saw no trading in Treasuries.

Overall trade turnover fell amid higher volumes this week, with industrial sector accounting for 41% of total trade volume, consumer goods and services (22%), banking and financial services ( 17%), real estate (11%), telecommunications (4%) and transport and insurance (2% each) this week.

In value, the share of the industrial sector was 34% of the total, followed by banks and financial services (32%), consumer goods and services (16%), real estate (8%), telecoms (4 %) and transport and insurance (3% each) this week.

Foreign funds turned net sellers of QR 32.08 million against net buyers of QR 126.91 million in the week ended June 4.

Foreign individuals were QR 12.48 million net sellers against QR 8.02 million net buyers a week ago.

However, Qatari individuals became net buyers to the tune of QR 40.6 million against net sellers of QR 2.11 million in the previous week.

Net purchases by Gulf institutions increased significantly to QR 26.34 million from QR 8.37 million in the week ended June 4.

Net purchases by Arab individuals increased significantly to QR 24.56 million from QR 10.56 million a week ago.

Net sales of domestic funds significantly decreased to QR 44.76 million from QR 146.55 million the previous week.

Gulf retail net sales fell sharply to QR 2.18 million from QR 5.49 million in the week ended June 4.

The Arab funds net profit reservation declined slightly to QR 0.06 million from QR 0.17 million a week ago.

Total trade volume increased 2% to 890.4 million shares, while value fell 6% to QR1.98 billion and trades fell 3% to 46,638.

Insurance sector trade volume nearly doubled to 21.74 million shares and the value soared 86% to QR 66.05 million, while transactions fell 7% to 1,032 .

There was a 31% increase in trade volume in the transport sector to 15.41 million shares, 46% in value to QR 64.3 million and 17% in transactions to 1,954.

The volume of trade in the consumer goods and services sector climbed 18% to 197.46 million shares, 16% to QR 315.21 million and transactions increased 1% to 5,987.

The market saw an expansion of 12% in industrial sector trade volume to 368.03 million shares, 2% in value to QR673.48 million and 19% in transactions to 16,207.

Telecommunications trade volume increased 10% to 32.89 million shares, while the value fell 38% to QR 77.85 million and transactions fell 38% to 2,888.

However, the market saw a 29% drop in real estate trading volume to 99.4 million shares, 31% in value to QR151.15 million and 12% in trades to 4,061.

The trading volume of the banking and financial services sector decreased by 15% to 155.45 million shares, a value of 16% to QR632.41 million and transactions by 13% to 14.509.







