My Alarm Center announces successful debt restructuring effort





After filing for bankruptcy in April, My Alarm Center announced on Friday that it had successfully completed its debt restructuring process. In a statement provided to SecurityInfoWatch.com (SIW), a spokesperson for the company said it has honored its commitments to business partners, employees and customers throughout the restructuring process. Additionally, My Alarm Center said that the completion of its deleveraging and recapitalization transaction provided it with significant available capital to increase organic sales, restart acquisition programs through its Alarm Capital Alliance acquisition vehicle, and execute its long-term strategic growth plans. The company is supported by strong new owners, including funds managed by Invesco as the majority shareholder. Our new owners share the leadership teams’ strategic vision of continuing our core mission of delivering an exceptional experience to all of our partners, customers and employees, as well as growing the business through the creation of high quality profitable accounts. , CEO Amy Kothari said in a statement. My Alarm Center is the seventh largest home security provider in the United States and has a strong geographic footprint in various locations across the country including Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Philadelphia Tri -State area. The company said it plans to immediately begin reviewing home security acquisitions in these and other territories where it has a significant footprint.

