Business
SEC chief prepares “wake-up call” rules and plans to reduce market “gamifcation”
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler on Friday unveiled an ambitious list of proposed reforms, including guidelines for “awake” corporate disclosures and rules to restrict “gamification” on Wall Street as ‘he begins his tenure as Wall Street’s best cop.
The SEC’s “agency rules list” released today includes 49 decisions that are in three stages – pre, intermediate, or final – to be reviewed by the full committee. The long laundry list reflects Gensler’s publicly stated priorities for regulating both Wall Street and American businesses.
Perhaps most interesting – but not so surprising given Gensler’s progressive views – is that the decisions are in the form of non-traditional disclosures that would be of interest to left-wing politicians such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
SEC PRESIDENT REQUESTS FURTHER RESTRICTIONS ON EXECUTIVE SHARES TRADING PLANS
Two of these proposed rules involve the obligation to disclose information on issues such as climate change and board diversity.
The list also includes a move that would perhaps reduce what Gensler called the ‘gamification’ of trading by discount brokers who offer incentives that Gensler said would make first-time retail investors primarily gamble their money. in stock exchange.
Given the frenzy around so-called memes stocks which have traded a lot this year, there is real concern from a regulatory perspective that small investors could lose all of their money. This could happen if stocks in stocks like GameStop and AMC – both of which have risen more than 1,000% this year alone – begin to reflect more normal valuations.
|Teleprinter
|security
|Last
|Switch
|Switch %
|AMC
|AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
|49.40
|+6.59
|+ 15.39%
|GME
|STOP GAME
|233.34
|+12.95
|+ 5.88%
The agenda also discusses possible irregularities committed by short sellers who make money when stocks fall. Some investors believe that short sellers are improperly manipulating company stocks down in order to make a profit.
DRY GARY GENSLER EYES CRYPTO
In order to make a decision, the full five-member SEC must have majority approval with Gensler as the casting vote. Given its progressive leanings, many of the proposed decisions, including diversity and environmental changes, could be party-approved.
An SEC spokesperson did not immediately comment.
Disclosures about climate change and diversity will likely be pushed back by key Senate Republicans such as Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Toomey, who will be retiring soon, believes it is not the SEC’s job to demand that companies support issues that are political in nature and that do not directly benefit shareholders.
“Securities laws are not the appropriate vehicle for regulating the climate, nor for correcting racial injustice, nor for intimidating companies over political spending,” Toomey said at Gensler’s confirmation hearing in March. Toomey sits on the Senate Banking Committee that oversees the SEC.
The diversity proposal, which the website calls the decision on “board diversity,” implies that the commission is proposing a new rule that “would improve registrants’ disclosures on the diversity of board members and of candidates ”.
The climate change proposal is to make changes to the rules to speed up business disclosures about their climate change risks. The gamification proposal calls on companies to consider behavioral prompts, predictive analytics, and differential marketing.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS
The platforms, especially Robinhood, the user-friendly trading platform loved by millennials, are known for their sleek design and easy-to-use features that entice clients to spend money on stock trading. The app is known to offer cash bonuses to new traders and distribute free shares. Critics, including Gensler, believe these characteristics encourage investors to trade more, which fosters a gambling mentality. The decision to ‘gamify’ is relatively new and is only in its early stages or ‘pre-release stage’. rule, ”according to the website.
Robinhood did not respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.
Meanwhile, the short sale disclosure proposal would ask the Commission to establish rules for the additional disclosure of short sale information such as issuer name, title, category and amount. total number of short sales of each security. Some security experts claim that greater disclosure would help eliminate irregularities in short selling such as naked short selling where a trader is allowed to hold a short position indefinitely, which in many cases goes to against SEC regulations.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]