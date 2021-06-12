Endeavor announces that the plan of arrangement becomes

Connect with us

ENDEAVOR ANNOUNCES SCHEME ARRANGEMENT
BECOMES EFFECTIVE

London, June 11, 2021 Endeavor Mining (TSX: EDV, LSE: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) announces that the scheme of arrangement to establish Endeavor Mining plc as the parent company of the Endeavor Mining group (the Scheme) has now become effective.

Each shareholder of Endeavor Mining Corporation at the time the Plan took effect received one share of Endeavor Mining plc for each share held in Endeavor Mining Corporation at that time. The entire issued share capital of Endeavor Mining Corporation has been transferred to Endeavor Mining plc.

It is expected that the admission of Endeavor Mining plc shares to listing on the premium segment of the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority and the admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange will take place at 8:00 a.m. (BST) on June 14. , 2021. In order to facilitate the settlement of outstanding trades in Endeavor Mining Corporation shares, trading in Endeavor Mining plc shares is scheduled to begin on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) at 9:30 a.m. (ET) on June 16 2021. Trading in Endeavor Mining Corporation shares will continue on the TSX until then.

Endeavor Mining plc shares will trade on both stock exchanges under the symbol EDV.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Operate mining
Martino De Ciccio
Vice-President – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
[email protected]		 Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, partner
+44 7974 982 458
[email protected]

Vincic Consultants in Toronto

Jean Vincic, director

+1 (647) 402 6375
[email protected]

BUSINESS BROKERS

Barclays
Philippe lindop
Robert mayhew
Richard Bassingthwaighte
+44 20 7623 2323

Morgan stanley
Tom perry
Luka Kezic
+44 20 7425 8000

 BROK UNITED KINGDOM AND EUROPEANING ADVISORS

Berenberg
Matthew Armitt
Varun Talwar
+44 20 3207 7800

Stifel
Callum stewart
Ashton clanfield
Rory blundell
+ 44 20 7710 7600

ABOUT ENDEAVOR MINING API

Endeavor is one of the world’s leading gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets in Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development and exploration assets in the very promising unitian Greenstone belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavor is committed to upholding the principles of responsible mining and delivering lasting value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities in which it operates. Endeavor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Endeavor’s current plans, intentions, beliefs and expectations. with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words may, would, could, should, will intend, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate, expect or similar expressions and includes information about Strives for expectations regarding the benefits of a premium listing in the UK with stocks traded on the LSE, including deeper access to a diverse pool of investors with a solid understanding of its primary operating jurisdictions across the ‘West Africa and increased demand for its stocks assuming they will qualify for inclusion in the FTSE UK Index Series as well as the MSCI Europe Index, Strives to create long-term sustainable shareholder value, the potential for continued or future dividends, the approval of the proposed admission by the FCA and the LSE and the expected timing of the approval of the admission by the FCA; and admission listing and posting for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but rather reflects the expectations, estimates or projections of Endeavor’s management regarding future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered to be. reasonable as of the date the statements are made. Although Endeavor believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and such information should not be relied upon because unknown or unforeseeable factors could have material adverse effects on the Company. Endeavor’s results, performance or achievements. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to Endeavor’s business and market conditions.

This information is subject in its entirety to the caveats and risk factor information contained in the documents filed by Endeavor with the Canadian securities regulators, including Endeavor’s Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended. December 31, 2020 and the financial statements and related MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the securities regulatory authorities of certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those described herein as being expected, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Endeavor has attempted to identify risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or expected. . Endeavor does not intend and doesthis is assumes no obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

  • Scheme of arrangement in force

