Plan sponsors can do better to improve retirement outcomes

Vanguard Group has issued a series of recommendations to defined contribution sponsors on improving participant outcomes beyond increasing enrollments and account balances.
The recommendations, released Friday, are based on Vanguard’s latest annual report, “How America Saves, “following the results of participants in plans preserved in 2020, as well as other research from Vanguard. The recommendations are contained in the report” Insights To Action “, a supplement to” How America Saves “.
Some sponsors have used some or all of the suggestions, but Vanguard’s Insights report indicates that there is room for improvement for sponsors who have not chosen – or only partially implemented – these practices.
For example, Vanguard advocates automatic enrollment supplemented by automatic annual increases and a default rate of 6%, or at least a rate that matches company correspondence.
The company noted that its historical plans had a participation rate of 92% in 2020, if they offered automatic subscription against a rate of 62% for plans offering voluntary subscription in 2015. The employee savings rate was of 10.7% for the first against 6.8. % for the last.
The Vanguard report said 57% of plans had an initial default rate of 4% or more of salary last year compared to 43% of plans in 2015.
For sponsors concerned that attendees opt out of auto-enrollment if the default rate is too high, the report says the opt-out rate for a 6% default is the same as for a 3% default . “Increasing the default should not raise concerns that turnout will decrease,” the report said.
“Getting pension plan members to save more remains a priority, but plan sponsors are increasingly focusing on ensuring plan members have the tools they need to help them spend wisely in retirement,” the report says. .
That’s why Vanguard recommends that the plans allow flexible payments and withdrawals for retirees, provide modeling and spending tools, and offer “an advisory option that includes solutions regarding retirement income.”
Vanguard encourages plan members to keep their money in employer plans after retirement. “Participants can be well served by staying in their employer’s pension plan until retirement,” the report says. “Participants benefit from fiduciary oversight. The rigor that plan sponsors adopt with the best interests of their members in mind provides some assurance that their investment choices match the level of risk investors are willing to take.
Additionally, retirees who keep their money in employer plans benefit from institutional pricing instead of retail pricing in individual retirement accounts.
“The price difference can be significant, sometimes 50 basis points or more,” the report says. “The higher fees can reduce the capital and income stream of retirement participants.”
Recognizing that attendees may face financial emergencies, Vanguard nonetheless recommended several strategies for sponsors to avoid significant leaks.
Sponsors must limit participants to only one outstanding loan at a time; set minimum limits for withdrawals in the event of difficulties; and restrict the frequency of withdrawals to twice a year, according to the report, Vanguard also recommended establishing a 30-day to 6-month “cooling off” period between loan repayment and taking out a new loan.
Vanguard’s latest “How America Saves” report covers 1,700 qualified plans managed by 1,400 clients and 4.7 million participants. About 90% of these plans have a 401 (k) or 403 (b) employee contribution feature; the others are employer contribution plans, such as profit-sharing or money purchase plans.