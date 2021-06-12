Vaccines effective compared to variants despite a decrease in antibodies; children can be as contagious as adults





A 3D printed coronavirus model is seen in front of a world map and the words “CoronaVirus Disease (Covid-19)” are displayed in this illustration taken on March 25, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

The following is a summary of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Vaccines protect against variants despite decreased antibodies The Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) COVID-19 single-dose vaccine and the two-dose vaccine from Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech appear to protect against disturbing variants of the coronavirus despite reduced levels of antibodies that can neutralize them. new versions of the virus, suggest two studies in the journal Nature. The authors of both studies said that other immune responses might be compensating. In a study published Wednesday, researchers tested the blood of people who received the J&J vaccine two months earlier. Compared to their levels of neutralizing antibodies against the virus circulating at the start of the pandemic, levels of neutralizing antibodies against variants first identified in the UK, South Africa, Brazil and California were about three times lower. However, the researchers observed other “robust” immune activities and cells whose responses against the variants were not diminished. In clinical trials, the researchers noted, the J&J vaccine protected against symptomatic COVID-19 in South Africa and Brazil, where most cases were caused by the variants. Its effectiveness in these regions raises the possibility that these other immune responses may help protect, co-author Dr. Dan Barouch of Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center in Boston said in a statement. In a separate study using blood from recipients of the Pfizer / BioNTech injections, levels of antibodies that could neutralize variants first identified in India and Nigeria were lower than an earlier version of the virus, reported Thursday. researchers. Still, they reported a “robust neutralization” of all variants tested. Neutralizing antibodies, the researchers said, do not reflect all potentially protective vaccine responses. (https://go.nature.com/3iAysRS; https://go.nature.com/3xcPd9K) Children with COVID-19 can be as contagious as adults In a community study of COVID-19 patients who were not hospitalized, US researchers found that children and adults with symptoms had similar viral loads, suggesting that children may be just as contagious as children. adults. “There has been a lot of debate around school openings and the possibility that children could pass the virus on and we thought this study might help answer some of those questions,” said Dr Helen Chu of the University of Washington, which co-authored a report released Friday at JAMA Pediatrics. His team examined 123 children and 432 adults with COVID-19 and found that almost all adults had symptoms, compared to about two-thirds of children. “Overall, people with symptoms had higher levels of the virus than people without symptoms,” Chu said. “However, when you looked within these groups – those with symptoms or those without – the viral load was the same whether you were a child or an adult.” She noted that swab tests were only done once, so researchers can’t be sure they took place when patients’ viral load was highest. But overall, she said, children in the community infected with SARS-CoV-2 may have similar levels of the virus to adults and can pass it on to others. (https://bit.ly/3cyaCSO; https://bit.ly/3iA7No4) Oral booster vaccine shows promise in animal testing An “booster” vaccine against orally administered COVID-19 has shown promising first results in studies in rats, Israeli researchers have said. The oral vaccine, MigVax-101, targets several sites on the coronavirus. In addition to the spike protein on the surface of the virus, which is the target of currently available vaccines, the oral vaccine also targets two sites on the envelope of the virus, which encapsulates its genetic material. In lab experiments, rats that had received two doses of the spike protein vaccine were boosted orally. “These rats developed a much higher level of antibodies to neutralize the disease than the rats in the control group who received a placebo or a third injection of the (original) vaccine,” said David Zigdon of MIGAL Galilee Research Institute Ltd, who co-authored a report published Wednesday on bioRxiv ahead of the peer review. If proven safe for humans, an oral vaccine could trigger strong immune responses in the mucous surfaces of the mouth and upper respiratory tract, which in turn would help block entry of the virus, speculated. Researchers. An oral vaccine could be particularly useful in developing countries because it would avoid the need for needles and could be self-administered. (https://bit.ly/3xcr96Q) Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines in development. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

