American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. Thursday reported that it has entered into an amendment to its investment agreement with its strategic partner, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. In its initial agreement with Brookfield entered into on October 17, 2020, American Equity, based in West Des Moines, agreed to issue common shares to Brookfield in two tranches, with the objective of making Brookfield a leading investor in American Equity, whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Through this strategic partnership, Brookfield aims to reinsure $ 5 billion in existing liabilities and up to an additional $ 5 billion in new sales of American Equity’s IncomeShield or similar fixed index annuity products, according to trade journal Artemis . Businesses completed an initial show of $ 336.9 million in shares in December, with the agreement providing that the subsequent issuance would be completed by June 17. The amendment changes the date of external termination of the investment agreement to August 31. This termination date could be extended until November 30 if only the regulatory approvals necessary for the subsequent investment and reinsurance agreement remain to be obtained. On June 7, American Equity submitted a binding reinsurance agreement with North End Re (Cayman) SPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield, for regulatory approval from the Iowa insurance division. Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $ 600 billion in assets under management in real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, private equity and credit. Artemis wrote in March that Brookfield’s deal with American Equity is similar to the reinsurance partnerships that Athens USA and Global Atlantic, two other Des Moines-based annuities and life companies, have established. These “ancillary structures for channeling the firepower of third party capital into large life reinsurance and annuity transactions are proving a mechanism to bring additional capital to investors to support market growth, while allowing asset managers to close even larger deals, behind the allocations of end investors, ”according to Artemis analysis.