Business
Stock trading is finally free in Japan, if you are under 25
Japanese brokerage firms are accelerating the revolution of free stock trading – although only young people need to apply.
Recently, two of the country’s leading online brokersannounced that they will virtually eliminate commission fees for stock trading regardless of account balance for users aged 20-25.
By offering special offers to young people, brokerage houses see an opportunity to try to get people through the door who could become future paying clients, according to Michael Makdad, analyst at Morningstar Inc. in Tokyo. The 25-year age limit is designed to “minimize cannibalization” of existing businesses. None of the popular international apps like Robinhood or eToro are available in Japan, leaving the field open.
Still, there’s a long way to go before investment becomes part of cultural DNA like in places like the United States. of stagnation. It took about 30 years for the local market to recede towards the top.
It’s something that even those who are prime targets for new offerings, like Shiori Shigeno, a music student in Tokyo who works part-time in a stock-picking.theme bar, are in mind.
The 21-year-old’s first purchase as a first-time investor couldn’t have been smarter – four shares in one of Japan’s largest banking providers, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., for around 3,000 yen ($ 27) – the equivalent of two breakfasts outside.
Yet when she told her parents, they were worried. “They think it’s synonymous with play,” said Shigeno. “My mother told me to be careful – people my parents’ age are careful, because of what has happened in the past.”
Cash accounts for more than half of household assets in Japan, according to recent Bank of Japan report investigation, despite the fact that interest rates have remained below 1% for over 25 years. Less than 10% of wealth is invested in stocks, compared to 33% in the United States
Easier access
There are signs the pandemic-inspired trade boom has spread from the United Statesthe world is starting to touch Japan. Individual investors so far accounted for 23% of trading volume in June, according to Tokyo Stock Exchange data, up from 16% in February 2020. Rakuten Securities Inc., another large online brokerage in Japan, mentionned About two-thirds of new accounts opened in the three months ended March were for people under the age of 30.
Competition between brokerage houses has made investing more accessible. As a general rule, Japanese stocks must be bought in minimum lots of 100 stocks, which requires a lump sum that is beyond the reach of most young people. It’s only in recent years that some new digital brokerages have made it easier to invest in smaller volumes (although the old limits still apply to many traditional brokerages).
Tomohisa Ishikawa, director of the macroeconomic research center at Japan Research Institute Ltd., says he believes a change is underway.
“Before, it was difficult to get these people to move away from saving and more to invest. Now they are more eager to buy stocks, ”Ishikawa said, adding that young investors in particular are increasingly educated. “They know what the average dollar cost is and they understand what it means to diversify your assets. “
We are a long way from the United States, where there is concern that the growing popularity of day trading will cause people to take excessive risks with their money. Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., for example, was on the verge of bankruptcy just a few months ago and is now thedarling of retail traders. The stock itself has gained nearly 2,500% this year despite warnings from analysts that stocks are not worth at all near their current trading level.
Shigeno says she intends to continue investing, even though her shares in Mitsubishi UFJ are down just over 1%. She says music-related stocks are next on her list. it does it anyway Feel rather lonely at times.
“I don’t have any friends around me to talk to about investing – only one started after I told her about my experiences,” she said. “It’s difficult for them to take the first step.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]