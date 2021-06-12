Tombigbee Communications and Alabama Power extend rural broadband to Fayette County

Businesses and residents of Fayette County will have access to high-speed, fiber-optic internet service in rural areas through Alabama Power and Tombigbee Freedom of communication FIBER, a subsidiary of Tombigbee Electric Cooperative.

We are excited to continue the deployment of broadband in Northwest Alabama alongside our longtime partner Alabama Power, said Steve Foshee, President and CEO of Tombigbee Electric Cooperative. We both work hard every day to serve our customers and position rural Alabama for growth and prosperity. It’s also important to recognize that we have elected officials across the state and in Washington, DC who understand that the continued deployment of broadband is crucial to moving our rural communities and our state forward.

As the state’s first broadband partnership between an investor-owned electricity cooperative and utility, Tombigbee Communications and Alabama Power will join forces to use existing infrastructure to deliver broadband services . Tombigbee Communications will lease the available capacity on the fiber infrastructure, used by Alabama Power on its power grid for reliable and resilient service, as additional support for its backbone to reach and connect Fayette County to the high Internet. debit.

Communities in our state need high-speed internet to thrive in today’s digital world, said Mark Crews, vice president of Alabama Power’s Western Division. Our partnership with Tombigbee Communications underscores the importance and value of businesses coming together to help bridge the digital divide in our states and reduce unserved and underserved rural areas.

Recent broadband laws signed by Governor Kay Ivey pave the way for cooperative and utility partnerships. The House Bill 400 (Broadband Using Electric Easement Accessibility Act), signed in 2019, allows electricity providers to use their existing infrastructure and easements to support broadband internet.

Since then, Alabama Power has partnered with broadband service providers to support high-speed internet offerings statewide, including C Spire in Jasper and Trussville and Point Broadband on Lake Martin.

Tombigbee Communications offers FIBER freedom with world-class fiber to the home network. Its goal is to connect the path to a better future for Northwestern Alabama with future plans to serve all of Marion and Lamar counties, a majority of Fayette County, and parts of Winston, Franklin and Walker.

We applaud this partnership for building on the framework we established in the Legislature to expand broadband options for Fayette County, said Senator Greg Reed. Reliable and affordable high-speed internet impacts almost every area of ​​our lives and is a necessary resource for the success and growth of our rural areas and small towns.

The growth and expansion of broadband services is an important focus area for states across the country and at the federal level.

I applaud this one-of-a-kind partnership between Tombigbee Communications and Alabama Power, said U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt. New partnerships and new ways of thinking are what will bridge the digital divide. Expanding broadband in Alabama has been one of my top priorities in Congress and will continue to be until we have connected rural America as well as the urban and suburban areas of our country. Our families, businesses and communities all deserve fast, reliable broadband no matter where they live.

High-speed internet services are expected to be available to residents and businesses in Fayette County in the spring of 2022. For more information, visit libertyfiber.com.

Broadband broadband is a critical component in providing an opportunity for economic and population growth in Fayette County, said Fayette County Estates Judge Mike Freeman. Teamwork between Alabama Power and Tombigbee FIBER Freedom of Communication improves Fayette County’s schedule to achieve our goal of reliable high-speed internet. We are grateful for the shared vision of these two entities.

To help support initiatives to provide more Alabamians with broadband access, Alabama Power partnered with business and community organizations in 2018 to create the Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition (ARBC). ARBC is a member-led organization representing more than 50 entities, including healthcare, education, agriculture and economic development groups. For more information on ARBC’s efforts, visit alruralbroadband.com.