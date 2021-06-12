Single follow-up, station closures on the red line will have a “significant impact” for metro users





Repairs on Metro’s red line, which are scheduled to begin in July, will involve unique 24-hour monitoring and station closures that the transit agency said are expected to have “significant impacts” for customers. The first round of repairs will begin in July with the installation of more powerful fans in the tunnels between Woodley Park and Cleveland Park stations. When the ventilation work is complete, Metro will begin replacing the platform canopy at Rockville station, as well as repairing the canopy at Shady Grove. Both projects are funded under Metros’ six-year, $ 9.7 billion capital improvement program. Ventilation work Installation of the fans begins on July 17 and is expected to be completed on August 29. This is part of a pilot project to improve tunnel safety in the event of fire or smoke, Metro said in a press release. “We will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to maximize efficiency and allow us to get the job done faster,” Metro CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement. Trains will always follow a single track between Dupont Circle and Van Ness stations. In addition to the ventilation work, workers will also install the necessary infrastructure and new exhaust fans at the base of the ventilation shafts. Two weekend closures in August will also be needed, and additional weekend closures will be needed in 2022 to complete the project, commissioning and safety testing. Metro said the ventilation work met a directive from the National Transportation Safety Board after a fatal smoke incident at L’Enfant Plaza in 2015. Vent shafts and fans for the Red Line, the oldest line in the system, were installed before safety standards for transit systems were set by the National Fire Protection Association, Metro said. Awning work In September, after the ventilation work is completed, Metro will replace the canopy at Rockville station and perform repairs to the canopy in Shady Grove. Metro said the concrete girder structures, which started construction in the 1980s, were deteriorating. The work will last three months and the two stations will have to be closed from September 11 to December 4. Metro will provide a free shuttle service to and from the stations. Other work to be done in Rockville includes new LED skylights, an improved speaker system for station announcements, new digital screens for passenger information and new cameras. Repair schedule and maintenance information Metro provided the following schedule and service announcement: July 17 August 29 Single continuous monitoring between Dupont Circle and Van Ness stations

Trains will run every 18 minutes between Shady Grove and Glenmont

Additional trains will run between Glenmont and Farragut North from opening until 7 p.m. on weekdays only to provide more frequent service

Customers may also wish to use the Metrobus L2 route, which runs along Connecticut Avenue between Chevy Chase Circle and Farragut Square as an alternative. Weekends of August 7-8 and August 28-29 Red Line trains will run on two segments: Shady Grove to Van Ness; and Dupont Circle in Glenmont

Free shuttles replace trains between Dupont Circle and Van Ness stations

Closure of Cleveland Park and Woodley Park stations

Additional weekend shutdowns and one-time follow-up may be needed in 2022 to allow for safety testing 11 Sep 4 Dec Red Line trains will provide normal service between Glenmont and Twinbrook only

Free shuttles replace trains between Shady Grove and Twinbrook stations

Closure of Shady Grove and Rockville stations

Closure of Shady Grove and Rockville stations Park & ​​Ride customers in Shady Grove and Rockville may wish to use Twinbrook or White Flint as an alternative

MARC and Amtrak services will continue to operate in Rockville with no disruption in service.

Due to the staging of heavy equipment and building materials, Metrobus and other bus services will be diverted. Further details will be provided at a later date

