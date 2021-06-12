Meridian Capital-Backed Zhipin.com lands on the Nasdaq





Meridian Capital is a major institutional investor of Zhipin.com. After the founding of Zhipin.com in 2014, extensive communication between Meridian Capital and the founders of Zhipin.com began in early 2015, and by September of the same year, Meridian Capital had developed the investment framework and sheet conditions to become the main investor of the company. in the first round of Series C funding.

Subsequently, Meridian Capital increased its investment in Series C2 financing and assisted and supported the growth of Zhipin.com for over 6 years. Ji Wei, the founding managing partner of Meridian Capital, said Zhipin.com has turned the traditional CV-centric hiring method upside down, fostering an effective connection between recruiters and job seekers, and dramatically improving the efficiency of the job. talent matching. In this case, initially Meridian Capital was also a user of Zhipin.com, then became its investor. Meridian Capital is a leading venture capital firm in China. So far, Meridian Capital has managed more than 8.5 billion RMB of capital and invested in more than 190 companies. Meridian Capital has always been active in the digital economy space, especially when it comes to tech empowerment companies. In addition to Zhipin.com, Meridian Capital has also invested in industry leading companies including Weimob, Biren Technology, DeepBlue Technology, Joyou.com, Beagledata. Meridian Capital acted as the lead investor for 91% of all its investment projects. Statistical data shows that Meridian has successfully pulled out of more than 40 portfolios, either through an IPO or through mergers and acquisitions, and nearly two-thirds of the companies it has invested in. completed several subsequent rounds of funding. Going forward, there is still considerable room for growth for Zhipin.com. CIC research data shows that the scale of from China the online recruitment market is expected to grow from 55.1 billion RMB in 2020 at 223.4 billion RMB in 2025, with a CAGR of 32.3%. Contact: [email protected] SOURCE Méridien Capital

