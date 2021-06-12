Oahu Moves to Level 4 with Fewer Restrictions, Businesses Must Ask Customers for Proof of Vaccination





Posted: June 11, 2021 / 8:30 a.m. HST

/ Update: June 11, 2021 / 6:27 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Oahu entered Level 4 of the Recovery Framework after Governor David Ige approved Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s request to take the city to the next level, with some modifications. The change will give businesses more flexibility with fewer restrictions. Get the latest Hawaii news delivered to your inbox, Click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter. The expansion allows social gatherings of up to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors. At a press conference on Friday, June 11, the mayor said vaccinations were essential to ease restrictions in hopes of ending the tier system. Level 4 to increase restaurant capacity, but more workers are needed to meet demand

Blangiardi says he will have to rely on the honor system for companies to force testing and show proof of vaccination because the city just doesn’t have enough resources to check all the different sites. The mayor adds that Oahu is well placed with a low number of cases and hospitalizations, so it will be good for everyone to continue to cooperate. Hawaii says Aloha to inter-island travel restrictions on June 15

“The only thing we’ll do, if all of a sudden people break the rules totally, if there’s a cluster or something going on, I’ll shut it down,” Blangiardi said. The promoters say concerts by local artists could take place soon at venues like the Waikiki Shell and the Blaisdell Concert Hall. The plan is to have a separate entrance for those who are vaccinated and another for those who will need to be tested, and then have them sit in separate areas. The hope is that an overwhelming majority will be vaccinated as testing will cause delays. “If you are vaccinated and you have your card, you have your proof that you can enter directly, it’s a line. The other line is the one that I hope we don’t have, ”said concert organizer Barb Saito. The City says people can also show proof of a negative COVID test in the past 48 hours if they are not vaccinated. But the feeling is the same for nightclubs and karaoke bars. “Because it’s so new, try to plan it. But I think for now we know that full vaccination will be easy to implement, ”said Kylee Lin, owner of Air Park Karaoke. Businesses and event promoters say the move to Level 4 is encouraging. They say Hawaii is still months away from big name concerts in big venues. The challenge is to avoid the long waiting times to enter. “The key is that every site should come up with a queue plan because that is what is needed to keep people comfortable while they wait to enter, and also to speed up the process as much as possible. “Saito said. Under level 4: Organized indoor sports are permitted. Spectators are allowed up to 33% of their capacity.

Commercial boating is permitted with no capacity limit, but restaurant / bar rules will still apply if food / drink consumption is permitted. Blangiardi also clarified that bars must always close at midnight.

Social establishments such as dancing, nightlife and karaoke are allowed up to 50% of their capacity if all participants are tested or show full proof of vaccination.

Outdoor weddings are allowed for up to 200 people.

Indoor events such as concerts, meetings and conventions are permitted with a mitigation plan and 50% capacity if all participants are tested or show full proof of vaccination.

Outdoor events at venues with defined capacity limits are allowed with a mitigation plan, 33% capacity or 67% capacity if all participants are tested or show full proof of vaccination.

Outdoor events at sites with no defined capacity but with controlled entry and exit are permitted with a mitigation plan, at a rate of 30 people per 1,000 square feet or 60 people per 1,000 square feet if all participants are tested or present complete proof of vaccination.

Arcades are authorized with no capacity limit. Restaurant / bar rules will still apply if food / drink consumption is permitted.

Road races and triathlons will be permitted with a permit.

