SEC President Gensler Outlines Potential Changes For 10b5-1 Rule Plans | Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

June 7, 2021, at remarks prepared for the CFO Network Summit, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler identified several areas of interest to SEC staff with respect to Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ( Exchange Act). These remarks provide an overview of potential future regulation.

Rule 10b5-1, adopted in 2002, provides a mechanism for individuals and entities to carry out planned transactions over a period of time, provided that the plan governing such transactions is concluded at a time when the individual or the entity does not have material non-public information. on the company or the securities traded under the plan. Transactions under an effective plan under Rule 10b5-1 may benefit from a positive defense against an insider trading dispute. Rule 10b5-1 plans have become common features of issuer buyback programs and are used by many corporate insiders and others seeking to structure transactions over a period of time and avoid the risk of ” be prevented from negotiating due to possession of material non-public information. .

President Gensler specifically identified four concerns regarding Rule 10b5-1 plans under current law and practice:

1. Rule 10b5-1 does not require a cooling-off period between the time the plan is concluded and the time of the first transaction.

Although a cooling-off or waiting period is a feature common to many Rule 10b5-1 plans, and a common requirement of issuers adopting guidelines for insiders using Rule 10b5-1 plans, the length of this period period varies, and there is no requirement under the current rule for a waiting period. Chairman Gensler noted that the recommendations to require a waiting period of four to six months have received bipartisan support from a former SEC chairman and current commissioners, and that these recommendations merit further consideration. Notably, a waiting period of four to six months is longer than what many practitioners consider to be current best practice.

President Gensler also noted that not having a cooling off period could be seen as a “loophole for participating in insider trading.” His remarks do not specify how a loophole is created by the absence of a cooling-off period, when the decision and the negotiation instruction are implemented at a time when the individual or entity does not have important non-public information. The SEC has made it clear that an insider cannot be “cleansed” for possessing material non-public information by publishing that information prior to the first trade under a 10b5-1 rule plan. As a result, many practitioners and businesses see a waiting period as an advantageous but potentially limited substantial protection. President Gensler cited recent empirical research suggesting that more favorable returns result from transactions under plans with little or no cooling off period.1

2. Plans in rule 10b5-1 may be terminated even when the entity or person terminating the plan has material non-public information.

President Gensler expressed concern that the plans under Rule 10b5-1 can be overruled by an entity or individual in possession of material non-public information, calling the opportunity “upside down”, because “canceling a plan can be as important economically as making an actual transaction. . “

Previous SEC guidance, including compliance and disclosure interpretations issued by the Division of Corporation Finance, stated that Section 10 (b) and Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act apply to all fraudulent conduct “in connection with the purchase or sale of any security” and therefore, a securities transaction is required for liability to exist. By definition, the termination of a trading plan does not result in any such transaction. As President Gensler notes, and practitioners have long advised, even if a termination is permitted, a termination can be used as evidence of a lack of good faith in making the plan, and thus create a potential means of contest the affirmative defense provided by rule 10b5-1. For this reason, many practitioners advise caution and restraint in terminating Rule 10b5-1 plans.

3. Rule 10b5-1 does not require public disclosure of these plans.

President Gensler notes that “more disclosure regarding the adoption, modification and terms of Rule 10b5-1 plans by individuals and businesses could boost confidence in our markets.” Although some issuers and individuals voluntarily disclose the adoption of a plan under Rule 10b5-1 (for example in a Form 8-K or Form 4) of the individual, and the depositors of the schedule 13D may be required to do so, detailed disclosure of the terms of Rule 10b5-1 plans are rare. If an issuer was required to disclose the cap at which it would repurchase its shares, or if an insider was required to disclose the minimum price of a sale, the market might perceive these limits as reflecting a long-term view of the stock, and any such required disclosure may deter the use of the plans in Rule 10b5-1.

4. There is no limit on the number of 10b5-1 plans an insider can adopt.

President Gensler commented that “[w]With the ability to subscribe to multiple plans, and potentially cancel them, insiders might mistakenly think they have a “free option” to choose from favorable plans as they see fit.

Rule 10b5-1 in its current form does not allow multiple plans to cover the same actions, nor the cancellation of one plan to influence trades that occur under another plan. Additionally, an insider may have legitimate reasons for using multiple plans, such as having one plan for an extended duration of direct sales sufficient to cover tax obligations when acquiring capital grants, and another plan to cover some. discrete transactions for diversification purposes.

Next steps

Proposals for reforms to the 10b5-1 rule have surfaced regularly since its adoption 20 years ago,2 including proposals highlighting many of the same issues identified by Chairman Gensler, as well as the intersection of the rule with share buybacks. Several of these themes also appear in recent legislation presented to Congress that would require the SEC to study rule 10b5-1.3 In light of the scrutiny of rule 10b5-1 activity, we anticipate that SEC staff will act expeditiously to make recommendations to the commission and that a regulatory proposal and request for public comment will be made. .

1 See David F. Larcker, Bradford Lynch, Phillip Quinn, Brian Tayan and Daniel J. Taylor, “Playing with the system: three “red flags” of potential abuse 10b5-1»(January 19, 2021).

2 See, for example., our discussion of the regulatory proposals submitted to the SEC by the Council of Institutional Investors regarding some of the same concerns in our Client Alert “Getting back to basics with rule 10b5-1 trading plans(April 9, 2013).

3 See, for example., the Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act (HR 1528) passed by the United States House of Representatives on April 20, 2021, which would require the SEC to study and report on possible revisions to Rule 10b5. -1 and to undertake a regulation in accordance with the results of such a study, and the Insider Trading Prohibition Act (HR 2655) passed by the United States House of Representatives on May 18, 2021, which would codify the definition of illegal insider trading under securities laws.

