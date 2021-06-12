Stock market today: stocks advance on water ahead of June Fed meeting





Stocks started on Friday with gains but lost momentum as the day wore on, even though the latest consumer sentiment data was better than expected. After the publication of the Consumer Price Index yesterday, which showed that inflation is indeed on the rise, today’s economic figures have revealed that consumers have “unfavorable perceptions” of market prices. for homes and automobiles. To complicate matters for market participants, these last two examples of anxiety over rising prices precede next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which investors will be watching closely for any signs of “conversation.” and other interest rate policy indices. That said, the latest inflation data “probably doesn’t do much to change the Fed’s timetable for reducing asset purchases,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial. “The coming months will be revealing, however, as we are now entering the ‘show me’ phase of the inflation debate where market participants will be increasingly impatient for the Fed to prove its claim that higher inflation. high will be transient. “ Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. In the end, however, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4% to 14,069, the S&P 500 Index gained 0.2% to 4,247, enough for a new record and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished slightly higher at 34,479. Other stock market action today:

Small cap Russel 2000 gained 1.1% to 2,335.

gained 1.1% to 2,335. soft (CHWY, -5.8%) fell after its last quarterly update. As the online pet supplies retailer reported surprise earnings per share in its first quarter, it warned of labor shortages and “supply chain challenges “.

(CHWY, -5.8%) fell after its last quarterly update. As the online pet supplies retailer reported surprise earnings per share in its first quarter, it warned of labor shortages and “supply chain challenges “. Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX, -11.0%) was another notable decline today. Biotech said it would halt development of its alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) drug after VRTX said it likely would not have real clinical benefits for people with the rare genetic disorder .

(VRTX, -11.0%) was another notable decline today. Biotech said it would halt development of its alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) drug after VRTX said it likely would not have real clinical benefits for people with the rare genetic disorder . U.S. Crude Oil Futures rose 0.9% to close at $ 70.91 a barrel.

rose 0.9% to close at $ 70.91 a barrel. Gold Futures slipped 0.9% to $ 1,879.60 an ounce.

slipped 0.9% to $ 1,879.60 an ounce. the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 2.8% to 15.65.

fell 2.8% to 15.65. Bitcoinrose 1.6% to $ 37,282.31. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) Is Growth the New ‘Painful Trade’? That’s a question Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange, is asking himself. “There is an old adage that the markets move in such a way as to inflict maximum pain on most participants. We see this time and time again and it has happened a number of times during the most recent market rebound.” , did he declare. “Over the past few months, over-simplified group thinking has shifted to: given the reopening and economic rebound, interest rates will rise and cyclicals / stocks will outperform. Short positions in treasury markets hit record highs in May at the same time hedge fund positioning in growth-oriented sectors bottomed out. So what’s the problem ? Yields fall, cyclicals underperform and growth returns. “ Some investors, however, seek “growth” of a different kind – quick pops in stocks that a large number of other investors have bet against, like those 25 stocks with high short interest. But for most buyers and holders, it makes sense to look for longer-term growth trends. You can find them in individual picks like machine learning stocks, cybersecurity names, and those 5G games, or you can spread your risk across that bundle of 13 growth ETFs. These funds allow any investor to harness the power of many high growth trends without having to live or die from the ups and downs of one or two companies.







