ETFs: How to Invest in Exchange Traded Funds

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are an increasingly popular way to invest in the financial markets. An ETF has stakes in many different assets, and by buying a share of the fund, you have a small position in each of its holdings. With ETFs, investors can easily build a diversified portfolio, and many funds charge only modest fees while providing great benefits.

If you are looking to invest in ETFs, here is how to get started with them.

What is an ETF?

Like a mutual fund, an ETF holds positions in many different assets, usually stocks or bonds. Holdings generally follow a predefined index such as the Standard & Poor’s 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rather than actively investing. ETFs are therefore generally passive investments. And the fund’s large holdings provide diversification, reducing – but not eliminating – risk.

ETFs are often thematic, investing in a specific collection of stocks, such as value or growth stocks, specific countries or sectors, among other possible categories. This allows investors to buy a fund that gives them targeted exposure to the types of assets they want.

ETFs charge a fee for this service based on a percentage of the money invested in the fund. For example, in 2020, the average stock index ETF was charging 0.47% per annum, or about $ 47 for every $ 10,000 invested. But you can find funds that charge a lot less, even a few dollars, and this low cost along with their convenience makes ETFs very popular for investors.

How to buy an ETF

It’s actually quite easy to buy an ETF, and they trade on the stock exchange like a normal stock. Here’s how to invest in an ETF:

1. Determine which ETF you want to buy

The US market has over 2,000 ETFs traded, so you need to know what you want to buy. Figuring out which ETF you want can take some work. ETFs based on major indices are good options for beginners. They provide widely diverse exposure to some of the best companies in the market. Even legendary investor Warren Buffett recommends that investors buy an S&P 500-based index fund, which includes hundreds of America’s biggest companies. Pay close attention to the ETF’s expense ratio, which tells you how much you’ll pay in management fees.

Note the ETF’s ticker symbol, a three or four letter shortcode, as you will need it later.

2. Determine how much to invest

How much can you invest in your ETF? It doesn’t take a long time to get started, and nowadays the best brokers allow you to buy fractions of shares without a trading commission. You can therefore go for a part of an ETF or a part of action with part of your spare currency.

You build wealth over time by continuing to add more money to the market. When you have determined how much you can invest now, determine how much you can invest regularly, for example, each month. Then commit to adding that money to your wallet and growing your nest egg.

3. Place the order with your broker

Finally, talk to your broker to place an order. If you don’t have a brokerage account it often only takes a few minutes to open one and a handful of brokers like Robinhood will get you up and running right away and even fund your account instantly.

If you already have money in your account, you can complete the trade using the ticker symbol and then buy shares or partial shares. Voila, you have an ETF!

Advantages and disadvantages of ETFs

ETFs offer major advantages and some disadvantages to investors. Here are some of the most important.

Advantages of ETFs

At low price. ETFs are one of the best ways to invest in a diversified portfolio and do so at low cost. Sometimes this can only cost you a few dollars for every $ 10,000 you invest.

ETFs are one of the best ways to invest in a diversified portfolio and do so at low cost. Sometimes this can only cost you a few dollars for every $ 10,000 you invest. No trading commission with online brokers. Almost all of the major online brokers do not charge any commission for ETF trading.

Passively managed. ETFs are usually (but not always) passively managed, which means that they simply follow a pre-selected index of stocks or bonds. Research shows that passive investing mostly trumps active investing, and it's also a cheaper approach, so the fund company passes a large chunk of those savings on to investors.

Diversification. An ETF sometimes allows you to buy dozens of assets in a single fund, which means you benefit from diversification (and less risk) than if you only buy one or two stocks.

Targeted investments. ETFs typically focus on a specific theme, such as investment style, industry, company size, or country. So you can buy an investment focused on a specific area like biotechnology, if you think it's about to increase.

Great choice of investment. With over 2,000 ETFs, you have a lot of choice as to what type of fund you can buy.

With over 2,000 ETFs, you have a lot of choice as to what type of fund you can buy. Tax efficient. ETFs are structured to minimize distributions of capital gains, helping you lower your tax bill.

Disadvantages of ETFs

Potentially overpriced. As they trade throughout the day, ETFs can potentially become overvalued relative to their holdings. It is therefore possible that investors may be able to pay more for the value of the ETF than they actually hold. This is a rare situation and the difference is usually quite small, but it can happen.

As they trade throughout the day, ETFs can potentially become overvalued relative to their holdings. It is therefore possible that investors may be able to pay more for the value of the ETF than they actually hold. This is a rare situation and the difference is usually quite small, but it can happen. Not as focused as advertised. Although ETFs target specific investment themes, they are not as focused as they claim. For example, an ETF that gives exposure to Spain may own a large Spanish telecommunications company that makes a significant portion of its sales outside the country. An ETF can be much less focused on a given target than its name suggests, so it’s important to check what it actually holds.

ETFs vs mutual funds

ETFs are like mutual funds in many ways. They both offer investors a collection of assets that can offer the benefits of diversification, targeted exposure to specific target investment areas, a wide choice of investment and potentially low costs. But mutual funds differ in a few other ways from ETFs:

Mutual funds are often actively managed. Unlike ETFs, which are mostly passively managed, mutual funds are often actively (but not always) managed. This means that the fund managers can try to beat market averages – and sometimes succeed. So you can see outperformance if you can select a good investment manager.

Mutual funds can have higher fees. In general, mutual funds charge higher fees than ETFs. These include a higher expense ratio as well as the potential for huge sales commissions when you buy a fund, although the best mutual funds don't charge for them.

In general, mutual funds charge higher fees than ETFs. These include a higher expense ratio as well as the potential for huge sales commissions when you buy a fund, although the best mutual funds don’t charge for them. Mutual funds may have trading commissions. Some brokers charge commissions when you buy or sell a mutual fund, while ETFs generally don’t have any commissions.

Mutual funds can have distributions of capital gains. Mutual funds are forced to distribute capital gains towards the end of the year, which can increase your tax bill even if you haven't sold the fund.

Mutual funds are forced to distribute capital gains towards the end of the year, which can increase your tax bill even if you haven’t sold the fund. Mutual funds can have minimum initial investments. Sometimes mutual funds require you to pay several thousand dollars when you first buy the fund.

These are some of the key distinctions between mutual funds and ETFs, but Bankrate also takes a closer look at these two popular investments.

ETFs vs stocks

ETFs are often made up of stocks or bonds, and a single ETF can have dozens or even hundreds of stocks in its holdings. The value of the ETF is based on the weighted average of these holdings, while the share price represents the market valuation of the company.

Here are some key differences between stocks and ETFs:

Individual stocks are more volatile. An individual stock is inherently more volatile than a set of stocks. It is not uncommon for a stock to rise or fall by 50% in any given year, when that would be rare for an ETF.

Individual stocks are riskier. An individual stock is riskier than an ETF, where value rests on dozens or more companies. With individual action, there are many things specific to that business that could decrease (or increase) in value.

An individual stock is riskier than an ETF, where value rests on dozens or more companies. With individual action, there are many things specific to that business that could decrease (or increase) in value. Individual stocks require more work to invest in them. Investing in an ETF requires less work than investing in individual stocks. Every business has its own issues and concerns that need to be analyzed, which takes time and effort.

These are some key differences between stocks and ETFs and what they mean for investors.

Active vs passive ETF trading

ETFs are generally designed to be a passive investment. They typically track a specific stock index such as the S&P 500, which allows you to invest in the index passively and at low cost. The purpose of passive investing is to replicate the returns of the index, which in the case of the S&P 500 have averaged around 10% per annum over longer time periods.

On the other hand, active investing consists of actively managing a portfolio, identifying stocks that are likely to go up and investing in them. And this approach is more typical of mutual funds, which pay portfolio managers and analysts to make winning picks and beat market averages. As an investor in this type of fund, you hire a manager to do the investment work for you.

Either way – and given the poor track record of most active investments – it doesn’t make sense to actively trade ETFs (or mutual funds).

At the end of the line

Investing in ETFs is surprisingly easy, and you can do it just like buying a stock. Additionally, major online brokers have reduced trading commissions on these investments to zero. With all the benefits of ETFs, it’s no surprise that they have become popular and are likely to become even more so in the future.

