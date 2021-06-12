Wallbox is listed on the New York Stock Exchange – Explica .co





Wallbox, owned by Iberdrola, will join forces with Spac Kensington, specialized in the automotive sector, to take the plunge on the main world stock exchange, the New York stock exchange. It is the first Spanish company to use this formula to go public, according to the newspaper Expansin. Kensington is a Special Purpose Investment Vehicle (SPAC), a type of non-trading company incorporated for the purpose of listing a company on the stock exchange. Founded in 2015, Wallbox specializes in the manufacture of chargers for electric vehicles, both for individuals and for corporate fleets or installations in public places, and its products are sold in 67 countries. Wallbox has partnered with Kensington for its knowledge of the automotive industry. The value pre-money of the company has been set at $ 1.5 billion and the transaction will be finalized with a capital increase of $ 330 million. "This agreement with Kensington will allow us to significantly increase our product development and our manufacturing capacity as we increase our sales globally to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, "said Enric Asuncin, CEO of Wallbox. Enric Asuncin, CEO of Wallbox, and Ignacio Galn, President of Iberdrola The company markets the AC Chargers Level 2 Pulsar Plus, Commander 2 and Copper SB, intended for residential and professional use, and direct current DCSupernova, intended for use in public spaces. It also designed a two-way DC charger for domestic use, called Quasar, which allows the car to be recharged but at the same time to use the energy of the battery to supply the home network or return it to the general network. Iberdrola, Wallbox's largest institutional investor, recently announced the acquisition of the first 1,000 Supernova fast chargers as part of its plan to roll out 150,000 chargers to homes, businesses and the public in the years to come.







