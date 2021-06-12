What Walmarts’ Ecommerce Bet Means For Stock





June 11: The coming week will be dominated by the Federal Reserve policy meeting [June 15-16]. No changes are expected, but we will have updated forecasts. It will be interesting to see if there are any signs of cracks in the Fed’s position that high inflation readings are transient.

With headline inflation at a 13-year high and core inflation at a near 30-year high, we believe they will be a little more balanced in their assessment, especially given the evidence that labor costs – work increases and that the series of inflation expectations are also underway. the rise. Nonetheless, the disappointing jobs figures likely mean that the Fed continues to believe it is too early to discuss reducing quantitative easing. Some Fed officials are tentatively moving in this direction. Nonetheless, it will likely take a few more months of high activity, high inflation and rising employment costs for this to really happen. We believe the Fed’s Jackson Hole conference at the end of August will kick off. This will be officially recognized at the Federal Open Market Committee in September. [meeting], with an announcement of a gradual reduction in QE at the December FOMC. – James Knightley Europe, surge in ESG fund flows Global Navigator

Financial information

June 11: Which story to support? The history of reflation in developed markets? An increasingly green future? A fairytale financial universe populated by cryptocurrencies and memes stocks? A Gothic novel with higher taxes, inflation and state intervention? The search for direction in the first week of June saw investors commit more than $ 5 billion to the two main multi-asset fund groups tracked by EPFR, increase their exposure to the rebound in Europe, strengthen their inflation hedges and prolong the long sequences of capital inflows for a number of fund groups with socially responsible, or SRI, or environmental, social and governance, or ESG mandates. U.S. equity funds, however, saw their record inflows come to an end as attention shifted from strong U.S. growth to headline inflation of May 5%, the highest since 2008 and taxes higher. high rates that currently seem inevitable. Muni bond funds saw their inflows peak in 17 weeks as they recorded their 22nd year of inflow to date. Inflation-protected Treasury securities funds recorded their 36th consecutive inflow, and US bank loan funds absorbed new money for the 23rd consecutive week. Overall, bond funds tracked by EPFR recorded a collective inflow of $ 12.4 billion in the week ending June 9. Equity funds collected a net amount of $ 1.5 billion, a figure that would have been negative without the flows to SRI / ESG funds, with dividends in shares. funds registering their 13th influx in the past 15 weeks. But since the start of the year, net flows to all equity funds have already surpassed the current high of $ 358 billion in a full year set in 2013. Three out of four dollars incurred by equity investors up to present this year have gone to stock exchange traded funds. . —Cameron Brandt Hot series of enclosures US economic outlook

Northern Trust

June 10: House prices have risen, with the Case-Shiller and Federal Housing Finance Agency price indexes both gaining more than 13% year-on-year in March. These quick wins are not sustainable; we expect a return to more normal appreciation during the year. Limited supply keeps upward pressure on house prices, while input costs raise the price of new construction. However, mortgage underwriting standards remain cautious and demand will fall as households move into a post-pandemic lifestyle and work from home. —Carl R. Tannenbaum, Ryan James Boyle, Vaibhav Tandon Disturbing message from treasury bills Colloppe Letter

Carl M. Hennig

June 10: We commented on the bizarre 10-year US Treasury tape action last month, and it has gotten weirder since then. As of this writing, the 10-year is trading at a yield of 1.48% compared to its high yield of 1.76% at the end of March. Why? The reasons given are quantitative easing by the Fed, which acquires $ 180 billion per month in treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities; US rates, although historically low, are attractive to global investors; U.S. companies are highly liquid after raising shipments of capital last year in response to the pandemic, minimizing the need for capital, and that cash flow continued as the economy improved, while the financial agents have little intention of improving the returns on this liquidity; and American consumers pay off their debts, they don’t borrow. If the economy is as robust as strategists indicate, rates should rise, not fall. Perhaps, for the very first time, bonds are not top stocks. Hopefully they don’t warn us, but the stock market gang is the real beacon. —John F. Collopy Walmarts e-commerce betting Proshares perspectives

ProShares

June 8: The pandemic continued a key trend for



Walmart,

who is now the # 2 online retailer and often cited by those who claim that there is no longer a meaningful distinction between traditional retailers and online retailers. Despite Walmart’s growth in online sales and a stimulus-induced rebound in the first quarter of 2021, Walmart’s profit margin before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization declined, while Amazon.coms improved significantly. . Other physical retailers like



Target



and



Macys



behaved in the same way as Walmart. Traditional players can be overwhelmed by legacy cost structures and too many physical locations, among other challenges. Online retailers born, not just Amazon, but companies like Chewy,



Etsy,

and Wayfair can have lasting benefits for some time. —Simeon Hyman Too much complacency? Weekly technical review

Macro tides

June 7: Markets have feasted since March and April last year, fueled by the concept of liquidity. A review of numerous charts suggests markets are approaching a fork in the road as the Federal Reserve communicates the timing of its decline and persistently high inflation challenging President Jerome Powell’s definition of transient. The next risk reset will follow another upward push in June across the majority of markets, with some posting new highs and others just retesting a recent high. The trigger will come when investors realize that core inflation is holding well above the FOMC’s 2% target even as headline inflation declines. Treasury yields will reverse higher in the second half of this year, with the 10-year Treasury yield reaching 1.95% and possibly 2.15%. Currencies should anticipate a less accommodating Fed by selling other currencies, which will allow the dollar to rebound. The conjecture about when the FOMC will start cutting Fed purchases and, more importantly, when the FOMC will be forced to raise the fed funds rate will be disruptive. Complacency is the dominant feature of financial markets, and the May jobs report has only reinforced it. By the time the upcoming reset draws to a close, complacency will have been replaced by worry. —Jim Welsh To be considered in this section, the material, along with the author’s name and address, should be sent to [email protected]

