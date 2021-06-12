Here’s what investors can expect from Bill Ackmans Universal Music SPAC deal

Activist comment: Pershing Square has a long and successful track record as an activist investor and has been involved in a very successful SPAC investment before. Pershing Square was a co-sponsor of Justice Holdings, along with Nicolas Berggruen and Martin Franklin. Justice Holdings raised around $ 1.5 billion in its initial public offering in February 2011 (including a $ 458 million investment from Pershing Square). In April 2012, Justice Holdings purchased a 29% stake in Burger King Worldwide Holdings Inc. from 3G Capital for $ 1.4 billion in cash, then merged with Tim Hortons to form Restaurant Brands International. Pershing Square remains the second investor in Restaurant Brands International.

Pershing Square has seen its best success when it has invested in high quality businesses with simple, predictable cash flows and sustainable, growing lines of business. That’s what she was looking for with this PSPC, and that’s exactly what she found. UMG is the world’s largest music intellectual property owner and therefore has a very reliable licensing revenue stream. In addition, it is not capital intensive, has a high return on capital, a strong balance sheet, an excellent management team and in an industry (music subscriptions) that is growing by 25% per year. In addition, an enterprise value of $ 42 billion could seriously undervalue the company. As a market leader in an oligopoly, with Warner Brothers as the only real competitor, there aren’t many public comps for UMG. However, Spotify recently went public and has an enterprise value of $ 44 billion despite negative EBITDA of $ 205 million in 2020, and only projecting $ 500 million in EBITDA in 2023. On the other hand, UMG is estimated at nearly $ 2 billion in EBITDA. Additionally, as an intermediary streaming company, Spotify could be seen as a commodity with low pricing power. UMG, on the other hand, owns the intellectual property, which represents a much more valuable position in the industry. In the cable industry, companies like Spotify (i.e. Charter Communications) trade at much lower valuations than content providers (i.e. Disney). But UMG’s investment is only part of the deal. In an extremely innovative structure, the shareholders of the PSTH will receive the following three titles:

UMG Ordinary Shares, which represents approximately $ 14.75 per PSTH share, before taking into account any dilution of the PSTH warrants. Following the acquisition by PSTH of the UMG Shares, UMG will complete its previously announced listing on Euronext Amsterdam in the third quarter of 2021. Upon completion of listing, PSTH will distribute the UMG Shares directly to the shareholders of PSTH in a transaction registered with of the Securities and Exchange Commission. This is essentially an advanced stage investment in UMG as a private company prior to its IPO. PSTH shares after the distribution of the acquired UMG shares (“PSTH Remainco”), which will have approximately $ 5.25 in cash per share, before taking into account any dilution of the PSTH warrants. After funding the purchase of UMG and associated transaction costs, PSTH Remainco will have $ 1.5 billion in cash and marketable securities. In addition, Pershing Square will have the right, but not the obligation, to purchase approximately $ 1.4 billion of Class A common stock of PSTH. This gives PSTH $ 2.9 billion to close another deal. In addition, the PSTH will no longer be treated as a PSPC and therefore will not have a deadline to reach an agreement. However, we expect the PSTH to find something before the end of the year. As part of their process for UMG, they looked at hundreds of potential businesses and probably saw a lot that were very attractive but too small for what they were looking for. PSTH will have sufficient capital to make a minority investment in a company of approximately $ 10 billion. A five-year transferable right per share of Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd. (“SPARC”), which is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Unlike a traditional SAVS, this special purpose acquisition rights company does not intend to raise capital through a subscribed offer in which investors commit capital without knowing the company with which SPARC is trading. will combine. Instead, SPARC intends to issue rights to acquire common shares of SPARC for $ 20.00 per share to shareholders of PSTH (“SPAR”) which can only be exercised after SPARC has entered into a definitive agreement for its initial business combination. Assuming all SPARs are exercised, SPARC will raise $ 5.6 billion in cash from SPAR holders. SPARC is also expected to enter into forward purchase contracts with Pershing Square for a minimum investment of $ 1 billion and up to $ 5 billion. This is the real innovation of the structure of the PSTH. This is basically a $ 6.6-10.6 billion SPAC that has five years to come to an agreement in which the SPAC holder does not have to invest any capital until an agreement is reached. be announced. When Pershing Square initially launched PSTH, it was innovative in that it removed the founders’ actions and came up with a tontine tenure structure. It goes even further by solving the urgency of finding a deal inherent in other SAVS, often leading to below-average deals and not forcing holders to lock in their capital while the company seeks a deal. Plus, with up to $ 10.6 billion to close a deal, Bill Ackman has enough capital to close a bigger deal than UMG and has enough time to be patient while waiting for the perfect time for a company like Bloomberg, for example.

In sum, this transaction gives PSTH shareholders an interest in an upcoming business (UMG), ownership of PSTH as a vehicle for a smaller second acquisition that may be announced in the near term, and an opportunity to participate in a third acquisition. potential, but much greater, over the next five years. Additionally, while this is not officially part of the deal, I wouldn’t be surprised if Bill Ackman gave PSTH shareholders the right to participate in the next SPARC he will launch if or when the current SPARC closes a deal.

Ken Squire is the founder and chairman of 13D Monitor, an institutional research service on shareholder activism, and the founder and portfolio manager of 13D Activist Fund, a mutual fund that invests in a portfolio of 13D activist investments. . Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is owned by the fund.