How to start investing with $ 100 or less
Investing in the stock market can help you build long-term wealth, but it can get expensive quickly.
Some stocks cost thousands of dollars per share, and you will need to invest in at least a dozen different stocks to create a diversified portfolio. At this rate, you could easily spend tens of thousands of dollars just to start investing.
However, there are ways to invest without breaking the bank. With these three options, you can start investing for $ 100 or less.
1. Contribute to your 401 (k) or IRA
One of the easiest ways to invest in the stock market is to contribute to your employer 401 (k) or your IRA.
401 (k) and IRA are some of the most convenient ways to invest because you don’t have to worry about picking stocks or deciding when to buy or sell. You can also choose to contribute to a maturing funds through your 401 (k) or IRA for an even more hands-on experience. With a target date fund, you simply choose the year you plan to retire, and the fund will adjust your investment allocation accordingly.
Plus, when you invest in a 401 (k) or IRA, you can contribute as much or as little as you want. If you only have a few dollars to spend each week, that’s okay, you can invest whatever you can afford. You can also set up your account to contribute a specific amount each week or month, or with each paycheck. This way, it’s easier to invest consistently without even having to think about it.
2. Invest in index ETFs
An index exchange traded fund (ETF) is a collection of stocks, bonds or other securities combined into a single investment. They also track specific stock market indices, such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or the Nasdaq. In other words, they all include the same stocks as the index they are tracking.
Index ETFs are also hands-off investments, and they perform best when you leave them alone for as long as possible. This makes them perfect for both new and experienced investors. And because each ETF can hold hundreds or sometimes thousands of different stocks, they offer instant diversification and lower your risk.
No matter how much you can afford to invest, index ETFs are a smart option. Many brokers have low or no minimum balance requirements, which means there is no minimum amount to invest to get started.
3. Buy fractional shares
If you want to buy individual stocks but are wary of high stock prices, fractions of shares may be the way to go. When you invest in fractional shares, you are only buying a small portion of an individual share, which means you are paying a lot less than buying full shares.
Split stocks make even the most expensive stocks affordable. Rather than shell out hundreds or thousands of dollars for a single share of an expensive stock, you can buy a fraction of the same stock for as little as $ 1.
With fractional shares, it is also more affordable to build a strong and diversified portfolio. You can easily invest in dozens of different stocks for less than $ 100, limiting your risk without breaking your budget.
Investing in the stock doesn’t have to be expensive, and affordable investments are easier than you might think. By starting to invest now, you’ll be on your way to building long-term wealth.
