NSE suspends trading in DHFL shares

Following the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as part of a successful bid by Piramal Group for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) suspended trading in DHFL shares, he said on Saturday.

The suspension will take effect from June 14, NSE said.

The NSE also said that the DHFL said on June 9 that “no value is attributable to equity shares according to the liquidation value of the company estimated by registered appraisers appointed under the Indian Insolvency Board and Bankruptcy (Insolvency Resolution Process for Legal Persons) Regulations, 2016 “.

In addition, the company also mentioned that the written order from the NCLT approving the resolution plan is still pending and that all disclosures made remain subject to such orders, she said.

“Under Regulation 3.1.2 of the National Stock Exchange (Capital Market) Trading Regulations PA and for the reasons mentioned above, it is notified that the following security will be suspended from trading on June 14, 2021 (i.e. ie the closing hours for trading on June 11, 2021), ”said the NSE.

The NSE also said that DHFL informed the stock exchange on June 8 of the approval of the resolution plan by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench “which provides for delisting of the company’s shares.”

Granted, shares of the debt-ridden mortgage company DHFL would be delisted from the stock exchanges after the acquisition by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, which emerged as the successful bidder for the company.

As part of the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), lenders led by Union Bank of India in January this year favored Piramal Capital and Housing Finance’s bid for take over the troubled housing finance company.

The Mumbai National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday gave conditional approval to Piramal Group’s bid for DHFL.

The tribunal, chaired by HP Chaturvedi and Ravikumar Duraisamy, said approval is subject to final judgment by the National Company Law Appeals Tribunal (NCLAT) and Supreme Court judgment on the former promoter’s plea. Kapil Wadhawan.

Last year, Wadhawan made his settlement offer to the Creditors Committee (CoC). The offer was rejected by the creditors, citing the lack of credibility and the valuations attached to the proposed asset sales. In the plan, Wadhawan had offered to repay the lenders by selling assets.

Meanwhile, Piramal said in a statement “We are pleased with today’s ruling by the NCLT for approving our resolution plan for DHFL. and the quality of our offer. “

It is one of the largest IBC procedures in India, and the very first in the financial industry.

In November 2019, RBI had referred DHFL – then the third-largest pure-play mortgage lender – for resolution under the Code.

DHFL had gone bankrupt with more than 90,000 crore in debt to various lenders, including banks, mutual funds and individual investors who have kept term deposits with the company.

