Business
NSE suspends trading in DHFL shares
Following the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as part of a successful bid by Piramal Group for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) suspended trading in DHFL shares, he said on Saturday.
The suspension will take effect from June 14, NSE said.
The NSE also said that the DHFL said on June 9 that “no value is attributable to equity shares according to the liquidation value of the company estimated by registered appraisers appointed under the Indian Insolvency Board and Bankruptcy (Insolvency Resolution Process for Legal Persons) Regulations, 2016 “.
In addition, the company also mentioned that the written order from the NCLT approving the resolution plan is still pending and that all disclosures made remain subject to such orders, she said.
“Under Regulation 3.1.2 of the National Stock Exchange (Capital Market) Trading Regulations PA and for the reasons mentioned above, it is notified that the following security will be suspended from trading on June 14, 2021 (i.e. ie the closing hours for trading on June 11, 2021), ”said the NSE.
The NSE also said that DHFL informed the stock exchange on June 8 of the approval of the resolution plan by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench “which provides for delisting of the company’s shares.”
Granted, shares of the debt-ridden mortgage company DHFL would be delisted from the stock exchanges after the acquisition by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, which emerged as the successful bidder for the company.
As part of the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), lenders led by Union Bank of India in January this year favored Piramal Capital and Housing Finance’s bid for take over the troubled housing finance company.
The Mumbai National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday gave conditional approval to Piramal Group’s bid for DHFL.
The tribunal, chaired by HP Chaturvedi and Ravikumar Duraisamy, said approval is subject to final judgment by the National Company Law Appeals Tribunal (NCLAT) and Supreme Court judgment on the former promoter’s plea. Kapil Wadhawan.
Last year, Wadhawan made his settlement offer to the Creditors Committee (CoC). The offer was rejected by the creditors, citing the lack of credibility and the valuations attached to the proposed asset sales. In the plan, Wadhawan had offered to repay the lenders by selling assets.
Meanwhile, Piramal said in a statement “We are pleased with today’s ruling by the NCLT for approving our resolution plan for DHFL. and the quality of our offer. “
It is one of the largest IBC procedures in India, and the very first in the financial industry.
In November 2019, RBI had referred DHFL – then the third-largest pure-play mortgage lender – for resolution under the Code.
DHFL had gone bankrupt with more than 90,000 crore in debt to various lenders, including banks, mutual funds and individual investors who have kept term deposits with the company.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]