Inflation: 5 things to know about rising prices right now

Whether it’s milk at the grocery store, plane tickets, or car rentals, prices are on the rise. In May, the consumer price index for American goods and services increased by more than 5% from the previous year– its biggest increase since the US real estate market collapsed more than a decade ago.

It’s not the same kind of dramatic price hike we saw at the start of thepandemic, when consumers panicked for toilet paper and hand sanitizer. On the contrary, the increase in May may be a signal that we are entering a period of inflation – a sustained rise in the cost of living – likely brought on by the gradual restart of the economy after its abrupt shutdown in March 2020.

Inflation is not inherently good or bad. Held in check, it is a sign of a healthy economy. It keeps us from spending rather than hiding our money under a mattress. But while inflation rates have has remained stable over the past decades, some fear that current prices will continue to climb to the point where consumers are stuck, jeopardizing the economic recovery.

Here are five key things you need to know about inflation and whether to start worrying about it.

What is inflation?

Simply put, inflation is a sustained increase in consumer prices. This means that a dollar bill doesn’t earn you as much as it once did, whether you’re in the grocery store or in a used car park.

Inflation is typically caused either by increased demand – as COVID-suspicious consumers finally ready to leave their homes and spend money – or by supply-side factors like rising costs. production costs.

Inflation is a given in the long run, and it requires a certain historical context mean anything.

For example, in 1985 the cost of a movie ticket was $ 3.55. Today, watching a movie at the theater will easily set you back $ 13 for the single ticket, not to mention popcorn, candy, or soda. A $ 20 bill in 1985 would buy you almost four times what it buys today.

In the last century, there have only been a few years when the the annual inflation rate in the United States has been a negative number. But we’re also measuring short-term inflation, where we can see bigger increases, like the one we saw for April.

How do we know if we are in a period of inflation?

Inflation is not a physical phenomenon that we can observe. It is an idea that is supported by a consensus of experts who draw on stock indexes and research.

One of the most closely watched inflation indicators is the Consumer price index, which is produced by the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics and based on Urban Buyers’ Diaries. The IPC reports track data on 80,000 commodities, including food, education, energy, medical care and fuel.

The BLS is also setting up a Producer price index, which tracks inflation more from the perspective of producers of consumer goods. The PPI measures changes in selling prices reported by industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, construction, natural gas and electricity.

And there is also the Personal consumption expenditure price index, prepared by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which tends to be a broader measure because it includes all goods and services consumed, whether purchased by consumers, employers, or federal programs on behalf of consumers.

In May, the Ministry of Labor announced that the CPI rose 5% in May, after rising 4.2% in April – the rise that initially caused a stir among market watchers. Some specific market segments are seeing even more dramatic price increases: the used car and truck index climbed 10% in April.

But this rise in the CPI, in and of itself, does not necessarily mean that we are necessarily in a cycle of rising inflation. This is where the Federal Reserve comes in.

How the Federal Reserve can fix things

The Fed, created in 1913, is the control center of the US banking system and manages the country’s monetary policy. It is headed by a board of governors and is also made up of a federal open market committee, 12 regional Federal Reserve banks and 24 branches.

While the BLS reports on inflation, the Fed moderates inflation and employment rates by managing the money supply and setting interest rates. Part of its mission is to keep average inflation at a constant rate of 2%; it’s a delicate balance, and the main lever it can leverage is to adjust interest rates. In general, when interest rates are low, the economy and inflation increase. And when interest rates are high, the economy and inflation slow.

The Fed considers recent increases in inflation to be “transitory” and attributes economic activity and “boosted” employment rates to coronavirus vaccinations and related policies. In April, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said prices “could rise a bit further before moderating later this year” and warned that they could even exceed his rate target of 2 %. But he called them “one-off increases”.

“I expect inflation to return to – or maybe exceed – our longer-term target of 2% in 2022 and 2023,” Clarida said in a speech in May.

What about the other “flations”: deflation, hyperinflation, stagflation?

There are a few other “flations” to be aware of. Brush your teeth.

Deflation

As the name suggests, deflation is the opposite of inflation. Economic deflation is when the cost of living goes down. (We’ve seen this, for example, during parts of 2020.) Widespread deflation can have a devastating impact on an economy. Throughout the history of the United States, deflation has tended to accompany economic crises. Deflation can portend a looming recession, as consumers tend to stop buying in the hope that prices will continue to fall, creating lower demand. Ultimately, this leads consumers to spend even less, lower wages, and higher unemployment rates.

Hyperinflation

This economic cycle is similar to inflation in that it involves an increase in the cost of living. However, unlike inflation, hyperinflation occurs quickly and is out of control. Many economists define hyperinflation as a price increase of 1000% per year. Hyperinflation is rare in developed countries like the United States. But do you remember Venezuela’s economic collapse in 2018? This was in part due to the country’s inflation rate reaching over 1 million percent.

Stagflation

Stagflation is when the economy enters a period of stagnation. In these cases unemployment is high, prices rise and economic growth is slow. Stagflation was first recognized in the The 1970s after the energy crisis. At the same time, inflation doubled, the United States experienced GDP growth and unemployment reached 9%. Memories of those dark economic times contribute to current fears of runaway inflation, even though the circumstances are very different.

Should we be worried?

No – not yet anyway. As you see the cost of daily living rising, this is probably just the normal and expected response to the stalled pandemic economy. Experts disagree that inflation will become a sustained cycle. It’s right on their radar, especially since Capital Hill weighs in huge economic stimulus plans and the economy is making a comeback.

But rest assured that the Fed has supported us, lately anyway; the economy has operated consistently at or below its 2% inflation target for almost a decade. So let the Fed worry about (inflation anyway) for you. This is his job.

Michelle Meyers and Justin Jaffe contributed to this report.