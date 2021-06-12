Chinese carpool files Behemoth Didi Chuxing to be made public





A new ridesharing giant will soon be hitting the US stock market, if its ambitious plans come true. DiDi Chuxing, the largest Chinese company in the sector and therefore the equivalent of this country Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) or Elevator, has filed for an IPO on Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange. During the relatively early filing, made under the trade name Xiaoju Kuaizhi, DiDi did not specify how many of his US depository shares he would sell in his initial US public offering, or a price range for those securities. He clarified an amount of $ 100 million of total proceeds on file, although that figure is only a placeholder at the moment. A Reuters report on the matter said that “sources familiar with the matter” had previously told the news agency that the company could raise $ 10 billion in the list. DiDi describes itself as “the world’s largest technological mobility platform”. It is a leader in the carpooling market in its native China and is active in 14 other countries. Largest stake in DiDi – 21.5% – is held by the Vision Fund of the Japanese tech investment vehicle SoftBank. Another Asian tech heavyweight Tencent Holdingsholds nearly 7% of the capital, as does Uber (13.8%). Like Uber and Lyft, DiDi has struggled to turn a profit, although lately his fortunes have improved dramatically as the coronavirus pandemic in Asia receded. In 2020, its total revenue fell 8% to the equivalent of $ 21.6 billion, while the net loss was slightly larger than the previous year to $ 1.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2021, however, its revenue more than doubled year-over-year to $ 6.4 billion, while it fell in the dark on bottom line, achieving a profit of $ 30 million.

