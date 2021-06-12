4 high yield dividend stocks to watch





At the start of June, an investor can earn an annual dividend yield of around 1.4% by simply owning a market index fund that tracks the S&P 500. That’s a historically low rate – mainly thanks to the huge rally investors saw last year. But many individual stocks are much more generous with their payouts. Let’s take a look at some attractive dividend-paying stocks that offer at least double the average market return. Read on to see why PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), IBM (NYSE: IBM), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) all deserve a place on your income watch list. 1. PepsiCo Pepsi is only one year away from achieving Dividend King status, which will apply after increasing its dividend for a 50th consecutive year in 2022. But income investors don’t have to wait until then to own this diverse giant of consumer food. Pepsi’s large snack portfolio has helped it show solid growth in 2020 despite the pandemic-related drop in demand in the soda industry. Wall Street is worried about a modest drop in profitability to come as the company invests more in growth niches like energy drinks. But Pepsi is playing the game for a long time, and the money it spends to improve its supply chain should pay off for shareholders over time. 2. IBM IBM claims attractive dividend measures. It earns over 4% and the IT giant has also increased its dividend in each of the past 25 years. There are, however, some notable risks to be aware of. IBM is currently executing a spin-off that could threaten its overall payout. Sales growth has also been hard to come by recently, with revenue falling 2% in early 2021 after accounting for currency changes. Still, income investors will benefit from IBM’s flowing cash flow and its large and stable business. You might be happy to collect an above-average dividend while waiting for big bets in areas like cloud services to accelerate sales growth in the years to come. 3. Pfizer Despite its pivotal role in ending the COVID-19 pandemic, Pfizer stock has lagged the wider market for the past year. This situation, however, helped push its yield above 4%, a welcome development for dividend fans. The biotech giant recently raised its growth outlook after a 42% jump in sales in the first quarter. Along with its COVID-19 vaccine, which will require several additional treatments over the next few years, other promising drugs include Eliquis, which fights blood clots, which increased its sales by more than 30% in early 2021. Of course, Pfizer is unlikely to see a repeat approaching the $ 26 billion it expects to set aside for the COVID-19 vaccine this year. But this dividend stock still has a lot to offer investors looking to gain exposure to the world of biotechnology. 4. Hasbro There is a lot of room to grow in the toy niche – if you’re a dominant global player, of course. Hasbro has leveraged its leadership position for years, through its mix of company-owned brands like Monopoly and Nerf and exclusive partnerships with giants like Disney. Growth in these areas allowed sales to increase 1% in the last quarter despite a 34% drop related to COVID-19 in its TV division. Wall Street acknowledged this good news by sending the stock higher over the past year. But investors can still get a return of almost 3% by owning its shares. In mid-2021, prices are going up for a lot of things, including stocks. But investors can still find attractive companies to own that also pay generous dividends. This combination of growth and income is powerful in supporting your portfolio into retirement and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







