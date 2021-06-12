Allahabad University Finds New Chancellor in Former IIM Calcutta Student and Founder of National Stock Exchange

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, a former student of IIM Calcutta, was recently appointed Chancellor of Allahabad University. He is also one of the founders of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Who is Ashish Kumar Chauhan?
Ashish Kumar Chauhan is an alumnus of the 26th Class of Graduate Diploma in Management at IIM Calcutta.
He is currently the Managing Director and CEO of the Bombay Stock Exchange and is best known as the Father of Modern Financial Derivatives in India due to his work at NSE.
He is one of the founders of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and was instrumental in establishing India’s first fully automated on-screen trading system and the first commercial communications network by satellite.
Innovative frameworks, including the Nifty index and NSE certifications in financial markets, are his creations.
Chauhan previously served as Chairman and CIO of Reliance Group and was also CEO of the Mumbai Indian Cricket Team during his formative years.
He received the Distinguished Alumni Award from IIM Calcutta in 2016 for his extraordinary contribution to India’s financial sector.
Word from the director of IIM Calcutta
Commenting on Chauhans’ historic achievement, Professor Subir Bhattacharya, Director in charge of IIM Calcutta, said: “The announcement of the appointment of Ashish Chauhans as Chancellor of Allahabad University is a source of great pride. for all of us at IIM Calcutta.
We as academics have always been respectful of the rich tradition of Allahabad University in their teaching and research. We congratulate Ashish on his new role and look forward to his tenure as he enters public service and accelerates the University’s transformation journey over the next few years, he added.
