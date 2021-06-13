CORRECTION: Audited Annual Report 2020





AS Pro Kapital Grupp corrects the content of the stock market announcement in the previously published stock market announcement Audited Annual Report 2020. Due to human error, the section Differences between the comparative information of the unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 presented in this report and the 2020 interim financial results, which were released on February 26, made reference to the unaudited financial results and notes published in the first quarter 2021 report. Accordingly, the Company is republishing the full text of the stock market announcement with the annual report. On June 11, 2021, the supervisory board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp approved the company’s audited annual report 2020. Errors from the previous period When determining the fair value of investment properties, double counting of assets or liabilities that are recognized separately on the balance sheet should be avoided. When adjusting the fair value of investment properties on the balance sheet at December 31, 2019, Management did not take into account the fact that a receivable had already been recognized for a portion of future cash flows. The book value of the T1 Mall of Tallinn investment property is therefore € 108.6 million as of December 31, 2019, restated by € 2.3 million already recognized in the balance sheet. The following table summarizes the impact of the error for the previous period on the Group’s financial statements. Consolidated income statement and other comprehensive income in thousands of euros 2019 (retired) 2019 Other operating expenses -26,602 -24,341 Including net income from fair value adjustments of investment properties -26,497 -24 236 Operating result -17,439 -15 178 Profit / loss before income tax -31,454 -29,193 Profit from continuing operations -31,433 -29 172 Total comprehensive income for the year -31,433 -29 172 Attributable to: Company owners -29,078 -26,981 Non-majority interests -2 355 -2 191 Earnings per share Basic (euros per share) -0.51 -0.48 Diluted (euros per share) -0.51 -0.48 Consolidated statement of financial position in thousands of euros 31.12.2019 (retired) 12/31/2019 Non-current assets Investment property 145,104 147,365 Total non-current assets 155,438 157,699 TOTAL ASSETS 208,560 210,821 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Profit / loss for the year -29,078 -26,981 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 69,042 71,139 Non-controlling interest 263 427 EQUITY 69 305 71,566 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 208,560 210,821 Differences between the audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the interim financial results 2020, which were published on February 26, 2021 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income in thousands of euros 2020 12M (Checked) 2020 12M Administrative expenses -6,154 -5 587 Other expenses -43,586 -41 978 Including net income from fair value adjustments of investment properties -43,128 -41 902 Operating result -43,108 -40 933 Profit / loss before income tax -59,102 -56 927 Profit / loss for the period -59,456 -57,281 Attributable to: Shareholders of the parent company -55 678 -53 648 Non-controlling interest -3 778 -3 633 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net change in the property revaluation reserve -278 0 Total comprehensive income for the year -59,734 -57,281 Attributable to: Shareholders of the parent company -55 956 -53 648 Non-controlling interest -3 778 -3 633 Earnings per share for the period (EUR) -0.98 -0.95 During the audit process, changes were made to the administrative and other expenses relating to the subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat. Administrative costs increased by 567 thousand euros (note 25) due to the recording of additional credit losses for expected rental income. Changes in other charges are related to the fair value adjustment of € 1,226,000 (note 26) and the recognition of penalties of € 382,000 which were recognized off-balance sheet and were recognized due to adjustment event (notes 26, 31). The non-controlling interest has changed accordingly. The net change in the property revaluation reserve decreased by 278 thousand euros and is linked to the fair value of the German hotel (note 12). The total effect of changes in the statement of comprehensive income is € 2,453,000 in additional loss over the period. Consolidated statement of financial position In thousands of euros 31.12.2020 (verified) 31.12.2020 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 3 517 4,085 Tangible fixed assets 6,745 7,023 Investment property 98,512 101,998 Total non-current assets 109,506 113,838 TOTAL ASSETS 179,048 183,380 Current liabilities Current debt 107,581 79,939 Current debts 22,211 21,829 Total current liabilities 138,575 110,551 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 27 255 54,897 Total non-current liabilities 30,902 58,544 TOTAL RESPONSIBILITIES 169,477 169,095 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Revaluation reserve 2 984 3 262 Retained earnings 47,647 49 744 Profit / loss for the period -55 678 -53 648 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 13 086 17,491 Non-controlling interest -3 515 -3,206 EQUITY 9,571 14 285 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 179,048 183,380 During the audit process, changes were made to non-current assets, liabilities and equity. Non-current receivables decreased by 567 thousand euros due to the recording of additional credit losses on expected rental income (note 11). The PPEs and the revaluation reserve were influenced by the change in fair value of the German hotel for an amount of 278 thousand euros (note 12). The value of investment properties decreased by 3,486 thousand euros, of which 2,261 thousand euros are the effect of 2019 as described above and the remainder of 2020 for a similar adjustment (note 13). Current debts are increased by penalties in the amount of 382 thousand euros which were taken off balance sheet and recorded due to a regulatory event (note 15). Long-term debt has decreased and short-term debt has increased in accordance with the reclassification of the balance sheet value of covered bonds due to non-compliance with financial covenants (notes 18, 34). The total effect of the net changes in the statement of financial position is a decrease of € 4,332 thousand, of which 2,261 relates to the restatement in 2019. AS Pro Kapital Grupp’s audited annual report for fiscal year 2020 is available at the company’s registered office, located at Sjakooli 11, Tallinn. The report can also be viewed on the company’s web page www.prokapital.com . Angelique Annus

