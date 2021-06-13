CORRECTION: Audited Annual Report 2020

AS Pro Kapital Grupp corrects the content of the stock market announcement in the previously published stock market announcement Audited Annual Report 2020. Due to human error, the section Differences between the comparative information of the unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 presented in this report and the 2020 interim financial results, which were released on February 26, made reference to the unaudited financial results and notes published in the first quarter 2021 report. Accordingly, the Company is republishing the full text of the stock market announcement with the annual report.
On June 11, 2021, the supervisory board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp approved the company’s audited annual report 2020.
Errors from the previous period
When determining the fair value of investment properties, double counting of assets or liabilities that are recognized separately on the balance sheet should be avoided. When adjusting the fair value of investment properties on the balance sheet at December 31, 2019, Management did not take into account the fact that a receivable had already been recognized for a portion of future cash flows. The book value of the T1 Mall of Tallinn investment property is therefore € 108.6 million as of December 31, 2019, restated by € 2.3 million already recognized in the balance sheet.
The following table summarizes the impact of the error for the previous period on the Group’s financial statements.
Consolidated income statement and other comprehensive income
|in thousands of euros
|2019 (retired)
|2019
|Other operating expenses
|-26,602
|-24,341
|Including net income from fair value adjustments of investment properties
|-26,497
|-24 236
|Operating result
|-17,439
|-15 178
|Profit / loss before income tax
|-31,454
|-29,193
|Profit from continuing operations
|-31,433
|-29 172
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|-31,433
|-29 172
|Attributable to:
|Company owners
|-29,078
|-26,981
|Non-majority interests
|-2 355
|-2 191
|Earnings per share
|Basic (euros per share)
|-0.51
|-0.48
|Diluted (euros per share)
|-0.51
|-0.48
Consolidated statement of financial position
|in thousands of euros
|31.12.2019 (retired)
|12/31/2019
|Non-current assets
|Investment property
|145,104
|147,365
|Total non-current assets
|155,438
|157,699
|TOTAL ASSETS
|208,560
|210,821
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|Profit / loss for the year
|-29,078
|-26,981
|Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
|69,042
|71,139
|Non-controlling interest
|263
|427
|EQUITY
|69 305
|71,566
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|208,560
|210,821
Differences between the audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the interim financial results 2020, which were published on February 26, 2021
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|in thousands of euros
|2020 12M (Checked)
|2020 12M
|Administrative expenses
|-6,154
|-5 587
|Other expenses
|-43,586
|-41 978
|Including net income from fair value adjustments of investment properties
|-43,128
|-41 902
|Operating result
|-43,108
|-40 933
|Profit / loss before income tax
|-59,102
|-56 927
|Profit / loss for the period
|-59,456
|-57,281
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of the parent company
|-55 678
|-53 648
|Non-controlling interest
|-3 778
|-3 633
|Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
|Net change in the property revaluation reserve
|-278
|0
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|-59,734
|-57,281
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of the parent company
|-55 956
|-53 648
|Non-controlling interest
|-3 778
|-3 633
|Earnings per share for the period (EUR)
|-0.98
|-0.95
During the audit process, changes were made to the administrative and other expenses relating to the subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat. Administrative costs increased by 567 thousand euros (note 25) due to the recording of additional credit losses for expected rental income. Changes in other charges are related to the fair value adjustment of € 1,226,000 (note 26) and the recognition of penalties of € 382,000 which were recognized off-balance sheet and were recognized due to adjustment event (notes 26, 31). The non-controlling interest has changed accordingly. The net change in the property revaluation reserve decreased by 278 thousand euros and is linked to the fair value of the German hotel (note 12). The total effect of changes in the statement of comprehensive income is € 2,453,000 in additional loss over the period.
Consolidated statement of financial position
|In thousands of euros
|31.12.2020 (verified)
|31.12.2020
|Non-current assets
|Non-current receivables
|3 517
|4,085
|Tangible fixed assets
|6,745
|7,023
|Investment property
|98,512
|101,998
|Total non-current assets
|109,506
|113,838
|TOTAL ASSETS
|179,048
|183,380
|Current liabilities
|Current debt
|107,581
|79,939
|Current debts
|22,211
|21,829
|Total current liabilities
|138,575
|110,551
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt
|27 255
|54,897
|Total non-current liabilities
|30,902
|58,544
|TOTAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|169,477
|169,095
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|Revaluation reserve
|2 984
|3 262
|Retained earnings
|47,647
|49 744
|Profit / loss for the period
|-55 678
|-53 648
|Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
|13 086
|17,491
|Non-controlling interest
|-3 515
|-3,206
|EQUITY
|9,571
|14 285
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|179,048
|183,380
During the audit process, changes were made to non-current assets, liabilities and equity. Non-current receivables decreased by 567 thousand euros due to the recording of additional credit losses on expected rental income (note 11). The PPEs and the revaluation reserve were influenced by the change in fair value of the German hotel for an amount of 278 thousand euros (note 12). The value of investment properties decreased by 3,486 thousand euros, of which 2,261 thousand euros are the effect of 2019 as described above and the remainder of 2020 for a similar adjustment (note 13). Current debts are increased by penalties in the amount of 382 thousand euros which were taken off balance sheet and recorded due to a regulatory event (note 15). Long-term debt has decreased and short-term debt has increased in accordance with the reclassification of the balance sheet value of covered bonds due to non-compliance with financial covenants (notes 18, 34). The total effect of the net changes in the statement of financial position is a decrease of € 4,332 thousand, of which 2,261 relates to the restatement in 2019.
AS Pro Kapital Grupp’s audited annual report for fiscal year 2020 is available at the company’s registered office, located at Sjakooli 11, Tallinn. The report can also be viewed on the company’s web pagewww.prokapital.com.
Angelique Annus
CFO
AS Pro Kapital Grupp
Telephone: +372 614 4920
[email protected]