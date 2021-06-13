Daiki Axis Co., Ltd. (4245, Section 1, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Overview of operating results for the first three months ended March 31, 2021

Tokyo, June 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – In the last three months March 31, 2021, Net sales increased while profits declined. At the same time, the company has formulated a new medium-term management plan “PROTECT CHANGE” and continues its corporate mission of “protecting the environment and changing the future”.

Summary of Findings

After three months, the business environment for the company remained gloomy March 31, 2021 Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this case, in February 2021, The company has formulated a new medium-term management plan “PROTECT CHANGE”, starting at the end of the financial year December 31, 2021 Until the end of the year December 31, 2023The name of the plan also serves as the corporate slogan of the company and also represents the main direction of the plan. All group employees will familiarize themselves with and embody this corporate theme and slogan, and promote the company’s mission to “protect the environment and change the future” with a united front.

When formulating this new medium-term management plan, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company only calculated quantitative objectives annually. At the same time, the qualitative objectives of the plan follow the previous medium-term business plan of the company and continue to progress around the promotion of the growth strategy. More specifically, in the environmental protection equipment sector, the company will promote the development of activities abroad, while developing its activity as a recurring revenue energy service company (ESCO) in the areas of maintenance and some water. At the same time, in the household equipment related business line, the company will develop e-commerce and achieve the transition from stability to growth. In the field of renewable energies, the company will implement measures aimed at achieving a recycling-oriented society, strengthen its ability to stabilize its profits and develop activities and products with high added value after the end of the tariff of buyout (FIT). ) System application. In terms of overall measures, the company will strengthen its internal organization, support the successful implementation of its IT strategy and use IT as a tool to increase productivity.

Net sales generated in three months March 31, 2021 Reach 9.878 billion yen (Increase of 3.0% over one year). At the end of the six-month period ending June 30, 2020The company sold its subsidiary DAD Co., Ltd., which operates a civil engineering business. Therefore, the gross profit is 2.041 billion yen (relatively 2.042 billion yen At the end of the three-month period March 31, 2020) As the operating result increases 449 million yen (down 10.5% year-on-year), recurring result 495 million yen (Decrease of 8.9% year-on-year), profit before income tax 498 million yen (Increased 8.7% year-on-year) and profit attributable to owners of parent company 277 million yen (Decrease of 1.4% over one year).

In the environmental protection equipment industry, sales of wastewater treatment systems increased year over year. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has caused demand for capital investment to decline, domestic sales have increased due to increased orders for large-scale projects. Foreign sales continue to be affected by the downward impact of the deteriorating business environment caused by the pandemic. In terms of recurring revenue activity, performance related to wastewater treatment villages / wastewater treatment systems and maintenance is stable over one year, while sales of energy service companies (ESCO) in the energy sector. water are down year on year, mainly due to the decrease in the number of customers. Water consumption. As a result, the sales of the environmental equipment department reached 5.172 billion yen (2.6% increase year-on-year) and segment result achieved 481 million yen (Decrease of 3.9% year on year).

In the home equipment business segment, construction-related sales increased significantly, mainly due to the upward impact of large-scale projects focused on eco-friendly products. environment, such as stadium cooling systems and DIY store renovations. Housing projects were affected by cautious shifts in demand for capital investment, and related sales overall declined, as lower sales of agricultural greenhouses and exterior wall repairs offset increased sales. sales of cold storage and freezing equipment caused by climate change. major project In the last three months March 31, 2020, Sales of retail products made in DIY stores are affected by delays in shipping products from manufacturers, which are caused by circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic and are causing delivery delays. However, the supply of these products did not encounter such obstacles in the three months preceding the deadline. March 31, 2021, Corresponding sales have increased substantially. In the community sector, field surveys and other sales activities for end users have been postponed due to the pandemic. Due to these factors, sales of business units related to household equipment reached 4.363 billion yen (Increase of 9.5% year-on-year) and segment operating profit achieved 197 million yen (An increase of 59.8% year-on-year).

In the field of renewable energies, through the solar sales activity, the company has been renting attic space in the stores of the DCM Group since fiscal year 2018. In this space, it builds electricity production facilities and sells electricity under the feed-in tariff system (FIT). March 31, 2021, The company has interconnected with 130 external power sources (at March 31, 2020) And the corresponding sales growth year over year. Sales of biodiesel and compact wind power were virtually flat year-over-year. Despite the overall increase in segment sales, the decrease in operating profit is mainly due to the 7 million yen Costs associated with repairing solar energy installations. As a result, sales in the renewable energy sector reached 183 million yen (An increase of 11.6% year-on-year) and segment operating income achieved 29 million yen (Decrease of 1.9% year on year).

In the other segments, the sales of the engineering activity fell sharply year on year due to the sale of DAD Co., Ltd., which was completed at the end of the semester June 30, 2020In the domestic drinking water business, sales were strong due to the increase in the number of water distribution contracts directly connected to the water supply network. Thanks to these factors, sales generated by other segments reached 158 million yen (down 60.4% over one year) while the operating profit of the other segments reached 28 million yen (Down 55.1% year on year).

