Delta passengers and crew subdue unruly passenger on flight to Atlanta





The crew and passengers of Delta Flight 1730 overpowered the man after he assaulted two flight attendants and, according to Oklahoma City Police, said he was “going to bring the plane down.” . A passenger said other travelers described the man as strange and wearing a helmet as well as elbow and knee pads.

It was the second Delta flight hijacked by a disruptive passenger in as many days.

The crowded flight on Friday night was about two hours from its destination when an announcement over the intercom advised passengers to return to their seats and prepare to don their oxygen masks, according to passenger Benjamin Curlee, 29, who was seated in the back.

“It made a lot of noise,” Curlee told CNN on Saturday. “The people behind me were like, ‘Well that’s really bad. “I mean it only happens when the plane crashes.”

The unruly passenger was a flight attendant on leave, according to airline spokesman Eric Zeugschmidt. Witnesses reported that the man briefly commandeered the public announcement system, which led to the mid-air brawl. No passengers or crew were injured, the spokesperson said. Minutes after the announcement, Curlee said, the captain called “all able-bodied men to come to the front of the plane in an emergency.” “I feared the worst,” he said. “I prayed that God would protect my family in case I was gone.” Curlee said he and a passenger next to him rushed from their seats to help, but didn’t get very far. “We’re a long way from arriving because virtually all of the men on the plane stepped in and were in the aisle,” Curlee said. As they walked towards the front of the plane, Curlee said, a flight attendant said “the situation was under control” and asked them to return to their seats. “It was very tense, very adrenaline-charged,” said Curlee, a media producer. After the plane landed, the unruly passenger was taken into custody and taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Oklahoma City Police Captain Jermaine Johnson said. Passengers had to leave the plane while bomb technicians searched and cleared the plane, Johnson said. Curlee said other passengers subsequently described the man as “very chaotic, very strange” and “very inconsistent”. A passenger seated next to the man told Curlee “he felt very uncomfortable with the guy” who asked “a lot of very personal questions” such as his name and spelling. The passenger told Curlee that the man wrote a note to the flight attendant accusing him of being a hijacker. Curlee said he was told the man was “dressed quite oddly”, wearing a helmet, with elbow and knee pads. The plane remained in Oklahoma City for more than three hours, according to FlightAware, and touched down in Atlanta shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday. The disruptive passenger was in FBI custody. No criminal charges have been filed, according to Johnson. CNN has contacted the FBI for additional information. “I was hoping to sleep on this flight and that didn’t happen,” Curlee said. “It sounds very surreal… It’s a once in a lifetime event. It’s something that you always have a little bit on the back of your head, like, you wonder if it’s going to happen. , it does. Didn’t end badly. “ The Federal Aviation Administration received about 2,900 reports of “unruly passenger behavior” this year, FAA spokeswoman Maria Njoku said in a statement. About 2,200 of those reports involved passengers “refusing to comply with the federal face mask mandate,” Njoko said. The FAA identified “potential violations” in 446 cases and “took enforcement action” in 42 cases, “she added. FAA administrator Steve Dickson said the agency “strictly enforces a zero tolerance policy towards passengers who disrupt flights or fail to follow flight crew instructions.” Curlee said he was “not afraid to keep flying”. “If anything… it really highlights the need for a lot more awareness of the mental health crisis that many people are going through, especially made worse by the pandemic. “ Delta Flight 1131 flight from Los Angeles to New York was diverted to the Detroit Metro Airport on Thursday due to a disruptive passenger, according to Wayne County Airport Authority spokeswoman Lisa Gass. Gass said it appeared the passenger “had no criminal intent” and may be suffering from a medical condition. The passenger was cited for misconduct. On June 4, a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Nashville, forcing the plane to make an emergency stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, officials said. Another passenger and crew shot the man down and held him until the aircraft landed. The disruptive passenger has been taken into federal custody, said Stephanie Kitts of Albuquerque International Sunport. The Transportation Security Administration said on Saturday it screened more than two million passengers on Friday, the highest number since March 7, 2020. Air travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Before the health crisis, TSA screened between two and 2.5 million travelers per day. “The growing number of travelers demonstrates the resilience of this country and the high level of confidence in COVID-19 countermeasures,” TSA Acting Administrator Darby LaJoye said in a statement. “TSA stands ready to provide a safe and secure screening process as part of the overall travel experience.”

CNN’s Polo Sandoval, Pete Muntean, and Alec Snyder contributed to this report.

