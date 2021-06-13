EIA reports energy consumption rises as recovery continues





The price of crude oil continued to rise this week, surpassing $ 70 as the world’s economies emerge from a recession created by COVID-19. While some uncertainty remains regarding the global economic recovery, the U.S. economy will grow through the remainder of 2021 and 2022, according to a report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the Department of Energy. The U.S. economy continues to grow after hitting multi-year lows in the second quarter of 2020, the EIA said. The near-term energy outlook assumes that the gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States will grow 6.7% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022. GDP declined 3.5% last year. Crude oil closed at $ 70 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYMEX) on June 8. Brent crude oil, which is traded on the international exchange, has closed above $ 70 for several days. The EIA estimates that the price of Brent oil will remain high amid expectations of increasing global demand. We expect Brent prices to remain near current levels in the third quarter of 2021, averaging $ 68 per barrel, EIA said. EIA does not forecast US oil prices The EIA estimates global oil consumption at 96.2 million barrels per day (b / d) in May, an increase of 11.9 million barrels per day from May 2020, but 3.7 million barrels per day. barrels per day less than in May 2019. We forecast global consumption of Oil and liquid fuels to average 97.7 million barrels per day for the whole of 2021, an increase of 5.4 million barrels per day compared to 2020, the EIA said. Gasoline consumption is also expected to increase, from 7.8 million barrels b / d to 9.1 million b / d this summer (April to September) and an average of 8.7 million b / d throughout. 2021. Gasoline prices are expected to average $ 2.92 per gallon this summer, compared to $ 2.07 last year. After:Alex Mills: Crude Oil Prices Strengthen As Economy Recovers After:Alex Mills: gasoline prices rise as demand increases After:Alex Mills: IEA says no new oil and natural gas fields are needed The EIA predicts that natural gas prices at Henry Hub will remain high, averaging $ 4.09 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2021. Natural gas prices at Henry Hub were on average 2 , $ 91 per MMBtu in May. In 2022, we expect the Henry Hub price to average $ 2.93 amid slower growth in LNG exports and increased production of natural gas in the United States, EIA said. The EIA predicts gains for wind and solar generating capacity in 2021 and 2022. We estimate that the US electricity sector has added 14.8 gigawatts (GW) of new wind capacity in 2020. We expect that 16. 0 GW of new wind capacity will be commissioned in 2021 and 5.3 GW in 2022. Utility-scale solar capacity has increased by approximately 10.5 GW in 2020. Our forecast for additional solar capacity at l The utility scale is 15.5 GW 2021 and 16.6 GW for 2022. We expect significant additions of solar capacity in Texas during the forecast period. Alex Mills is the former president of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos