US FDA asks J&J to throw away millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine
The United States Food & Drug Administration said on Friday that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) had to throw away millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that were manufactured at a problematic Baltimore plant, but has also allowed millions to use.
Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the agency had authorized around 10 million doses. The New York Times said the rejected batches amounted to around 60 million doses, citing people familiar with the matter.
Without disclosing or confirming the number of doses of the vaccine, the FDA said in a press release that it had authorized the use of two batches of vaccine, that several other batches were not suitable for use, and that d others were under evaluation.
The agency said it was not yet ready to authorize the plant of Emerging BioSolutions Inc (EBS.N) to manufacture the J&J vaccine. Production of J&J’s vaccine at the Baltimore site was halted by US authorities in April and J&J was put in charge of manufacturing at the plant.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the doses of J&J should be exported to other countries. The doses are already in vials and ready to use, the other source said.
Safety concerns with the J&J vaccine associated with declining US demand for vaccines in general have slowed the roll-out of the single-injection vaccine. Almost half of the 21 million doses produced for the United States remain unused. Read more
The FDA has said its decision allows the doses of J&J to be used in the United States or exported. The agency said the drugmaker and Emergent must agree that the FDA can share relevant information about how the doses are made with the regulators where the vaccine is shipped.
J&J, in a statement, confirmed that the FDA cleared the two lots, but did not recognize the doses decided by regulators.
“Today’s decisions represent progress in our continued efforts to make a difference in this pandemic on a global scale,” said Kathy Wengel, J&J global supply chain manager, in the statement.
The FDA declined to comment beyond its statement.
Emerging chief executive Robert Kramer said last month he understood there were 100 million doses of J&J vaccine ready for FDA review and that regulators had started the process. review. Read more
The April shutdown followed the discovery that ingredients in AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine, also produced at the plant at the time, contaminated a batch of J&J’s vaccine. AstraZeneca’s cliché is no longer made there.
An FDA inspection also revealed a long list of health issues and poor manufacturing practices at the Emergent plant. Read more
Separately, the European medicines regulator said on Friday that batches of J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufactured for the region around the time contamination issues were revealed at the Baltimore plant would, as a precautionary measure , not used. Read more
The European Medicines Agency did not say how many shots were hit, but Reuters reported it was millions of doses, making it harder for J&J to meet its target of delivering 55 million in Europe by the end of June.
Later on Friday, Canada’s drug regulator said it would not release J&J shipment of 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which were manufactured at the Baltimore plant.
Health Canada said it is planning an on-site inspection this summer and will not accept any products or ingredients made at the plant until the inspection is complete.
