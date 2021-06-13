Vertical Aerospace obtains pre-orders from American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic for flying taxis





Vertical Aerospace, a British electric aircraft manufacturer, has won backing from American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Microsoft in its attempt to make urban air travel a reality. The startup revealed on Thursday that it has pre-orders for up to 1,000 of its zero-emission VA-X4 vertical take-off planes, worth $ 4 billion, as it announced its intention to go public. in New York through a merger with blank check. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The VA-X4 will travel at speeds in excess of 200 miles per hour and will be “nearly silent” in flight, according to the company. A prototype of the aircraft, which has a range of over 100 miles, is currently in production and the first test flight is scheduled for later this year. American Airlines has agreed to pre-order up to 250 planes, with an option for another 100. Dublin-based aircraft rental company Avolon has pre-orders and options for 500 aircraft, while Virgin Atlantic has a pre-order option up to 150. Pre-orders are subject to certain conditions and milestones, including certification. by aviation safety regulators. “This is the most exciting time in aviation for nearly a century,” Vertical Aerospace CEO and co-founder Stephen Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “Electrification will transform flight in the 21st century the same way the jet engine did 70 years ago,” he added. Fitzpatrick founded Ovo Group, which owns the UK’s second largest energy retailer. Its mission at Vertical Aerospace is to make air travel “personal, on-demand and carbon-free” and the startup has former executives from Rolls-Royce, Jaguar Land Rover and the UK Ministry of Defense on its engineering team. . Microsoft’s venture capital arm and Rocket Internet have also invested in the company. Vertical Aerospace hopes that partnerships with Rolls-Royce and Honeywell, among others, will quickly achieve the same level of certification as large commercial aircraft from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and enable large-scale production. He expects commercial operations to begin in 2024. Airlines and aircraft manufacturers face increasing pressure to tackle carbon emissions. The pandemic has plunged aviation into its worst doldrums and is expected to accelerate the transition to renewable forms of energy, as governments use the opportunity to promote a green recovery. “Emerging technologies are essential in the race to reduce carbon emissions and we are delighted to partner with Vertical to develop the next generation of electric aircraft,” said Derek Kerr, Chief Financial Officer of American Airlines. The world’s largest airline plans to work with Vertical on passenger operations and infrastructure development in the United States. In the UK, Virgin Atlantic is exploring a regional network to connect UK cities to airports such as London Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester. “With 37 cities of over 100,000 inhabitants within a 160 km radius of London Heathrow Airport, the VA-X4 offers enormous potential to support emission-free short-haul transfers for 7.7 million customers. outside of London, “Virgin Atlantic said in a statement. Vertical will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange following the merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). The deal will value Vertical at $ 2.2 billion and is expected to be finalized in the second half of this year. Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Virgin Atlantic was planning a test flight later this year. The test will be carried out by Vertical Aerospace.







