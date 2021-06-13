Brewdog Co-Founder Apologizes to Ex-Employee for Toxic Work Environment | Food industry





A co-founder of Scottish craft beer company BrewDog apologized to more than 60 former staff after complaining about a toxic work environment in an open letter which fueled concern for the Army of small shareholders of the company. In an Instagram post, Martin Dickie wrote: I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who put their name on this list. As a person whose idea was to create a brewery in the first place and as a director, shareholder and co-founder, I think the responsibility lies with me. He offered to engage with any former or former employees who wanted to discuss the working environment at the Aberdeenshire Brewery, which was accused of creating a culture of fear in a letter earlier this week. Former staff told The Guardian that Dickies’ comments had been better received than the initial response from James Watt, the company’s other co-founder and the public face of the company’s rapid growth and of its regular controversies. Watt initially considered rallying current staff to draft a counter letter before abandoning the plan and issuing a apologies. In a previous post on a staff forum, he wrote that the fast-paced and intense business environment is certainly not for everyone. Punks With Purpose, a group of former employees who posted the original open letter on Twitter, said it was grotesque to suggest that the staff who expressed concerns were underperforming or couldn’t hack it. Amid the claims and counterclaims, the fallout from the case spread to some of the 130,000 stock punks at BrewDogs, a generally loyal group of small shareholders who have helped fund the company’s impressive growth. On a web forum for fairness punks, it was written that as far as I’m concerned, the true colors have finally been revealed. Another said the appointment of a chairman and independent non-executive directors is overdue at BrewDog, which is expected to seek a float soon. [] The company should behave as if it were a fully listed company with all the governance that goes with it, they wrote. The BrewDogs human resources team also emailed staff saying they were surprised and sad that working there left such a negative impression, adding that the letter paints a different picture of what it is. than working at BrewDog today.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos