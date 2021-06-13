How the SEC boss should handle ‘meme’ stock programs

Gary Gensler thought he had all the answers when he took over as head of the Securities and Exchange Commission this spring.

The Wall Street lawyers and bankers who deal with him tell me he was very confident, almost arrogant, in explaining his regulatory agenda to anything he could while waking companies up with various environmental disclosures, diversity, etc.

Then the meme stock frenzy returned, and Gensler remembered that being the Sheriff of Wall Street means you are held accountable when bad things happen on your watch.

Those loss-making stocks went crazy in January, fell back to earth and then skyrocketed recently thanks to hordes of retail investors who once again invested their savings in some of the most speculative companies in the market.

It doesn’t take a market sage to figure out that these stock prices will return to normal once the irrational exuberance runs its course, as they have done time and time again over the years. The Fed’s easy money interest rate policy is the spark that sets off such fads.

But the madness of the crowds only lasts until something changes sentiment, making investors suddenly leery of the hype. People are starting to sell stuff. Smart money comes out first, while the average investor usually keeps the bag.

That’s when the pitchforks come out and the public begins to look for scapegoats.

In the days of dot-coms, the scapegoats were the Wall Street analysts who recommended so many losing internet stocks. After the financial crisis, Congress arrested for humiliation Wall Street CEOs whose banks received bailouts in what then appeared to be a never-ending series of show trials.

When the meme stock insanity wanes and people count their losses, I have no doubt there will be a scapegoat or two or three.

And Gensler fears he is at the top of the list.

Don’t take my word for it. Just look at his attempts to get stock buying order even that shows no signs of normalizing as this column prints.

I am told that Gensler has discussed forcing trading companies like Robinhood to erect speed bumps in their trading applications, essentially playing with the idea that passive trading companies have a duty, just like an ordinary financial advisor, to do. ” warn its users of the pitfalls of the game with actions.

SEC boss Gary Gensler points to the Robinhood trading app as the main culprit in even stock trading when it is expected to explode Federal Reserve interest rates.

AP Photo / Patrick Sison, File

Yes, much of the buying of meme stocks from names like AMC Entertainment and GameStop happens on Robinhoods’ easy-to-use, no-cost app. But the smart securities lawyers I speak to say that extending fiduciary status to a trading app would essentially require a rewrite of securities laws.

I’m not a lawyer (Gensler either) but if he went, the discount brokers, let alone Robinhood, would sue and probably win because, as one seasoned corporate lawyer told me: he didn’t he just doesn’t have the legal authority to do this sort of thing.

Then Gensler mentioned doing something with the system known as order flow payment. Brokerages like Citadel buy Robinhoods buy and sell orders (order flow) and then match them, for smaller investors from discount brokers.

Gensler seems to think that there could be something wrong with these deals, even if they allow Robinhoods customers to trade for free, and Citadel has a legal obligation to match orders for the best price.

What is the proof that they are not? And how will regulation of the practice stop the frenzy of trading, which he calls gamification? Gensler won’t say it, but recently he felt that maybe orders should be routed elsewhere, like major exchanges, for better transparency, whatever that means.

More recently, Gensler launched an investigation into meme stock trading. This was leaked in a file from one of the memes, GameStop, indicating that we received a request from SEC staff for the voluntary production of documents and information regarding an SEC investigation into trading activity. of our securities and securities of other companies. .

Legal sources say the SEC is seeking to pursue a stock manipulation case, potentially accusing traders of disseminating information about the prospects of memes companies, and then unloading stocks at the appropriate time for a profit.

Legal sources also claim that such cases are almost impossible to win: how to prove that a transaction has bad intention as opposed to irrational exuberance in an environment where the Fed’s super-easy interest rate policy encourages the wild speculation? You really can’t.

Since I mentioned the Fed, here’s an easy way for Gensler to avoid being the market’s next scapegoat: They should pick up the phone and call Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Then Gensler can alert Powell that printing money always leads to speculative bubbles and losses for investors. If Powell normalizes now, the memes bubble could burst on its own before people mortgage their homes to buy more AMC.