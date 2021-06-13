Facial biometrics attracts millions of investments, as well as consideration, explanation and criticism

Facial recognition is the common theme of the most read stories on the biometric update this week, as the technology is considered for greater use in Canada’s border controls, Zimbabwe works on ICAO compliant passports and Onfido comments on Apple’s plans to support mobile driver’s licenses.

Trulioos’ massive fundraising and potential Clears IPO show the investment momentum behind facial biometrics, while an interview with Ayonix and an article from Intel explores different possibilities for implementation. A deeply troubling use case and an argument against a relatively benign case show that the remaining work goes beyond technology.

Biometric news of the week

Canada launched a call for tenders for the development of a strategy for the use of biometrics in border management, including intergovernmental and international information sharing, with 15 groups. An editorial by the national broadcaster argues that investing in border biometrics is techno-solutionism, referring to lie detection based on facial analysis and social media scratching technologies.

Zimbabwe has signed a contract to produce biometric passports that comply with ICAO standards, although the supplier has not been named. The contract is expected to result in the production of four million passports per year and, with a new online check-in point for national identity cards, is part of a planned general upgrade of the country’s identification systems. .

A report on Uganda’s National Digital ID System by the NYU School of Laws Center for Human Rights and Global Justice finds dramatic failures that block access to health care and other vital social services for many people. many Ugandans. The report questions the benefits of digital ID for the sustainability agenda, and its co-author Christiaan van Veen told Biometric Update that people don’t think they have a choice to register their biometrics. and that the focus was on national security from the start. .

Apple has decided to support mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) in its digital wallet, and the company says it is negotiating with the TSA to allow their use for domestic air travel. Onfido, vice president of strategy Yuelin Li, told Biometric Update in an email that the move could spur greater adoption of digital identity by US states, which would facilitate access to a variety of services for consumers.

Trulioo has raised $ 394 million in what may be the largest funding round of its kind ever for a biometrics vendor, at a valuation of $ 1.75 billion. After doubling its turnover, opening new offices and recruiting new executives this year, the company now adds two of the finance leader TCV to its board of directors.

Clear has filed a Form S-1 with the SEC for a potential $ 100 million IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. The brief notes the company’s potential markets in services around digital healthcare and access to location for knowledge workers, and highlights the improvement in its bottom line over the year elapsed despite the pandemic.

CardLab launches a $ 10 million stock offering to fund the company’s efforts to market its biometric smart cards. The funds will be used to increase CardLabs’ manufacturing capacity to meet what it says is strong market demand for its physical and logical access control technology.

Acuity Market Intelligence Principal C. Maxine Most notes in a Post on LinkedIn that $ 1.15 billion was invested in biometric digital identity providers in the first half of 2021 through various funding rounds and private placements. The 12 investments included in the tally are tightly focused on a few consumer integration markets, Most points out, and the discussion in the comments revolves around the relative standing of biometrics platforms and innovators.

Drone attacks in Libya could mark the first time facial biometrics have been used to help machines kill people, according to a surprising UN report. Turkish-made drones that are said to have been equipped with facial recognition were used in an attack in which people may or may not have been killed, but the fog of war covers the country, providing possible cover for any nightmarish possibility.

A proposed moratorium on the use of facial recognition of other biometric technologies in America will soon be reintroduced in Congress, according to a senator. A coalition of civil society groups has called for the use of facial recognition by law enforcement to be banned, and a Washington Post editorial says tighter regulation is needed.

Age verification based on facial biometrics is being considered to protect access to pornographic content on the internet by several governments, with a new report making recommendations for implementation for Australia and the Privacy Commissioner of Canadian privacy raising concerns and suggesting changes to the proposed legislation. Yoti has announced the arrival of a new client to the region, and the EU’s digital identity wallet could help limit underage gambling, according to a trade association.

Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP) Founder and Executive Director Albert Fox Cahn and Rochester Institute of Technology Philosophy Professor Evan Selinger aim for facial verification in a Wired editorial, starting by saying it won’t fight fraud, and then going back immediately can do a lot more harm than good. Their conclusion, that an identity document secured with a secure cryptographic key is the best approach, raises the question of what makes it secure and how the credentials would be linked to the person.

A Japanese government minister who tried to renegotiate the price paid to NEC to develop its app for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics through threats apologized, The Asahi Shimbun reports. The price has already been halved to 3.8 billion yen ($ 34.6 million), but Digital Transformation Minister Takuya Hirai has asked his subordinates to threaten the company’s future activities, before stating at a recent press conference that the original contract had been revoked because the facial recognition feature of apps was no longer needed.

Ayonix has adopted a facial recognition method based on feature detection and extraction on standard IP cameras to limit management resources required and protect people’s privacy, CEO Sadi Vural told Biometric Update in an interview. . The company’s recently extended partnership with RRP S4E brings Ayonix technology to the military and law enforcement in India, and it also goes deeper into healthcare.

Intel RealSense cameras take it a step further with built-in 3D facial biometrics, supporting an unlimited number of architectures, from edge to hybrid to cloud, to support a wide range of use case. The company explains in a sponsored article for Biometric Update what type of architecture will benefit different types of businesses the most.

StrikeForce Technologies CTO Ram Pemmaraju writes in a guest post on the Biometric Update that the sudden popularity of video conferencing poses a risk to sensitive business information and intellectual property. The tools to implement two-factor biometric authentication to secure remote communications are already in place, fortunately, and along with anti-spoofing mechanisms, they should be the cornerstone of companies’ security strategy.

Nok Nok Labs CEO Phil Dunkelberger Joins PYMNTS to discuss his recent observation that risk signals have come out and assurance is present, and the role that voice recognition and other biometric elements can play in providing that assurance. Dunkelberger predicted that healthcare will be the next sector, after e-commerce, to adopt the FIDO protocol for passwordless authentication.

The Sovrin Foundation is preparing for celebrate 5 years to promote sovereign identity (SSI). Sovrins board has a new chairman and a new member, while former chairman Chris Raczkowski, who recently spoke to Biometric Update about the Sovrin identity portfolio, leaves the board to pursue business opportunities from SSI after four years of service.

