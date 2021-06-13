Wall st thumbs up to the end of the languid week





MUTE DAY:

Major US indices have been limited in a range as there has been no catalyst to alter investor sentiment, with the focus on US inflation data. US stocks closed slightly higher at the end of a torpid week marked by few catalysts for market change and lingering concerns about whether spikes in inflation could persist and cause the US Federal Reserve to tighten its policy. accommodative policy earlier than expected. The NASDAQ Composite gained the most among the three major indexes, while the S&P 500 barometer made its way to a second consecutive closing record. The indices were limited in a range, with few catalysts to alter investor sentiment. Much of the attention has been focused on Thursday’s consumer price data, which dampened nervousness for the duration of the inflation wave. It’s a muted day today, said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president of Wealthspire Advisors LP, in New York City. Summer is setting in, people are retiring early from work and there is nothing in the news that is going to drive the market significantly both ways. So investors will wait for earnings season, he said. The U.S. Federal Reserve has repeatedly said that short-term price spikes will not metastasize into sustained inflation, a claim reflected in the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report released on Friday, which showed that inflation expectations had eased from the peak last month. Investors are now looking to the Fed’s statement at the end of next week’s two-day monetary policy meeting, which would be scanned for clues regarding central banks’ timing to raise interest rates directors. Our view continues to be that inflation data is transient and we will be around the 2% mark for the year, Pursche added. Benchmark US Treasury yields posted their biggest weekly decline in nearly a year, weighing on the interest rate-sensitive financial sector in recent sessions. The US Food and Drug Administration is facing mounting criticism over its fast-track approval of Biogen Incs’ Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm without strong evidence of its ability to fight the disease. Biogen shares ended down 4.4%, while the broader healthcare sector lost 0.7%. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.36 points, or 0.04%, to 34,479.6, the S&P 500 gained 8.26 points, or 0.19%, to 4,247.44 and the NASDAQ Composite added 49.09 points, or 0.35%, to 14,069.42. For the week, the S&P was up 0.4% and the NASDAQ was up 1.8%, while the Dow lost 0.8%. Among the top 11 sectors of the S&P 500, the rebound in financials and tech stocks led the winners on Friday, while healthcare suffered the largest percentage decline. Much of the trading volume this week was attributable to the current social media-driven memes stock phenomenon, in which retail investors swarm around heavily shorted stocks. However, meme stock movements were more subdued on Friday, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc outperforming, gaining 15.4%. Rising issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a ratio of 1.83 to 1; on the NASDAQ, a ratio of 1.70 to 1 favored the advances. The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and a new low; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 108 new highs and 16 new lows. The volume on the US stock exchanges was 9.11 billion shares, compared to an average of 10.56 billion over the last 20 trading days.

