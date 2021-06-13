ISS recommends voting against 5 Toshiba directors after survey





Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. recommends a vote against five Members of the board of directors of Toshiba Corp. following an independent investigation which showed the company had sought government help in an attempt to sway a key shareholder vote that installed its roster of directors. The consulting firm recommends a vote against Osamu Nagayama, Junji Ota, Nobuyuki Kobayashi, Takashi Yamauchi and Ayako Hirota Weissman, according to a statement, reiterating the findings of the investigation which showed that the July 2020 shareholders meeting “did not not been managed fairly ”. The investigation involved a shareholder vote that went against the candidates proposed by the Singapore-based company Effissimo Capital Management. Japan’s electronics-to-power conglomerate “has devised a plan to effectively prevent shareholders” from exercising their rights, working with Japan’s Commerce Ministry to counter activist investors, according to the 139-page newspaper. report supervised by three lawyers. The cabinet worked with the ministry to lobby 3D Investment Partners, now its third shareholder, which impacted its voting decisions and influence the vote of the Harvard University endowment fund. 3D Investment Partners is calling for the resignation of Nagayama and three directors, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a letter from the shareholder. Reuters did not appoint the three directors. Toshiba is holding an emergency board meeting on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter. Reuters said the board would consider reassigning candidates to the company’s audit, nominating and compensation committees following a call for change from major shareholder advisory firms. Alleged meeting The independent investigation also details how then-chief executive Nobuaki Kurumatani met with Yoshihide Suga, then chief cabinet secretary and now prime minister of Japan, ahead of the AGM to explain the situation in nobody. On another occasion, Toshiba senior executive Masaharu Kamo met with Suga, who the report said expressed support for “aggressive” action to use the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Law, a recently enacted legislation designed to protect industries critical to national security, according to the report. Suga rejected the contents of the report on Thursday. “I don’t know anything about that,” Suga said earlier in the week, when asked by reporters in Tokyo about comments attributed to him in the report. “There was no such thing.” The results emerged from a probe proposed by Effissimo – Toshiba’s largest shareholder – and approved in March. The deadlock between the secret fund and one of the country’s most famous conglomerates has become a litmus test for Japan Inc. and corporate governance in the world’s third-largest economy. During a briefing in Tokyo on Friday, Japanese Commerce Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama denied asking a former senior adviser, Hiromichi Mizuno, to get involved with Toshiba, although he said Mizuno gave advice to the company. ‘opportunity. Kajiyama said the panel report did not shed definitive light on what happened, but did not rule out the possibility that the ministry would start its own investigation into the results. Four external members of Toshiba’s board of directors called the report “deeply disturbing”, and said a change was needed both on the board and on the board. management. – With the assistance of Robert Lavelle (Updates with Reuters 3D demand report in the fifth paragraph.) This story was made with the help of Bloomberg Automation. Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos