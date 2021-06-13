Retail investors: Europe’s retail investor base doubles as equity mania even in the US spreads





LONDON: The number of retail investors in Europe has doubled since the start of last year as stay-at-home rules and high savings rates during the pandemic triggered an increase in equity investment by non -professionals, according to Euronext data. The trend is even less evident in Europe than in the United States, where retail investor participation in equity markets soared last summer before reaching extreme levels in January. So-called memes stocks like U.S. video retailer Gamestop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings saw record inflows fueled by retail investors sharing social media investment strategies. Trade in Europe is more fragmented given the number of different exchanges in the region. Still, the share of total transactions made by retail investors jumped to nearly 7% in mid-2020, from 2% in 2019, before settling at around 5% today, Euronext said. By comparison, Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon estimated in January that retailing can account for as much as 32 percent of the total volume of U.S. stocks.

Meanwhile, the number of retail investors has doubled in the past 18 months on Euronext, CEO Stéphane Boujnah told Reuters. After its takeover of Borsa Italiana last year, Euronext controls a quarter of stock market flows in Europe with stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Dublin, analysts say. Boujnah said market abuse regulations in Europe are much stricter than in the United States, making it difficult for retail investors to combine forces and defeat the short-selling strategy of some funds. , a key factor in the “even American equities phenomenon”. Retail investors have also flocked to easy-to-use stock trading platforms such as etoro, which saw 3.1 million new registered users in the first quarter of 2021, up from 5.2 million throughout 2020. In the United States, the trend accelerated after big brokers like Schwab and Fidelity lowered their trading commissions, following startups like Robinhood and Social Finance Inc. A market structure analyst from a European brokerage firm said that Euronext’s success in tapping the interest of individuals was in part due to the exchange having a dedicated retail program, while in most European countries, retail orders are sent to the local stock exchange. “It’s a bit of a mishmash and in my opinion the European retail landscape is ripe for change,” he said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to media.



