Business
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Investors of Lead Plaintiff’s Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Against Romeo Power, Inc.
RADNOR, Pennsylvania, June 12, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo”) (NYSE: RMO; RMO.WT) f / k / a RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) (NYSE: RMG; RMG.U; RMG.WS) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who bought or acquired Romeo securities between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
Reminder of the deadline for investors: investors who bought or acquired Romeo shares during the Class Action Period may, no later than June 15, 2021, seek to be appointed as principal applicant representative of the group. For more information or to find out how to participate in this dispute, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; by e-mail to [email protected]; or Click on https://www.ktmc.com/romeo-powerclass-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=romeo
Romeo is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs and modules for commercial electric vehicles. RMG, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, was incorporated for the purpose of completing a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or business combination similar with one or more companies in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors. On October 5, 2020, RMG announced a definitive agreement for a business combination with Romeo. On December 29, 2020, Romeo announced the completion of its merger with RMG. The business combination was approved by the shareholders of RMG at a special meeting held on December 28, 2020 and completed on December 29, 2020.
During the litigation period, the defendants represented Romeo’s estimated income for 2020 at $ 11 million and for 2021, Romeo’s estimated income at $ 140 million. The defendants further asserted that Romeo had the capacity and supply to meet end-user demand for Romeos products, that Romeo was not accountable “at any level of the value chain”, that its supply was covered. and that he saw no significant challenges that would impede growth.
The truth came to light on March 30, 2021 when, after the market closed, Romeo issued a press release and filed a report with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K that disclosed its financial results. for the quarter and fiscal year ended in December. December 31, 2020, and hosted a conference call with investors and analysts. The defendants shocked investors by revealing that Romeos’ production had been hampered by a shortage of battery cells and therefore its estimated revenues for 2021 would be reduced by around 71 to 87 percent. On March 31, 2021, Morgan Stanley released a research report in which it lowered the target price per share of Romeos from $ 12 to $ 7. Following this news, Romeo’s share fell from a closing price of $ 10.37 per share on March 30, 2021 to $ 8.33 per share, a decrease of $ 2.04 per share, or close to 20%.
The complaint alleges that throughout the period of the action, the defendants concealed that: (1) Romeo only had two suppliers of battery cells, not four; (2) the potential future risks that the defendants warned regarding a supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already adversely affecting Romeos’ business, operations and prospects; (3) Romeo did not have the stock of battery cells to meet end-user demand and increase production in 2021; (4) Romeos’ supply constraint was a significant obstacle to Romeos revenue growth; and (5) Romeos’ supply chain for battery cells was not covered, but in fact was totally threatened and indebted to just two battery cell suppliers and the cash market for their 2021 inventory.
Romeo investors can, no later than June 15, 2021, seek to be appointed as the principal representative of class claimants through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or another lawyer, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent member of the class. A principal plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as the Principal Plaintiff, the Court must determine that the Class Members’ claim is typical of the claims of other Class Members, and that the Class Member will adequately represent the Class. Your ability to participate in any recovery is not affected by the decision whether or not to serve as the principal applicant.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP pursues class actions in state and federal courts across the country relating to securities fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force in corporate governance reform and has raised billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors in the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and participate in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information on Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.
See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210612005002/en/
Contacts
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 route du Roi de Prussia
Radnor, Pennsylvania 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
[email protected]
