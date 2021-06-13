Egyptian bank CIB a huge opportunity after falling stocks





JERUSALEM: Israeli lawmakers are due to vote Sunday on a change in coalition government of bitter ideological rivals united in their resolve to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power.

The decisive vote in the Knesset will end the uninterrupted 12-year tenure of hawkish prime ministers or put Israel back into a stalemate that could trigger a fifth general election since 2019.

Netanyahu, who is battling a handful of corruption charges in an ongoing trial he calls a conspiracy, has firmly pushed Israeli politics to the right over the years.

On Saturday evening, around 2,000 demonstrators gathered outside the official residence of the 71-year-old to celebrate what they believe to be his departure from office.

For us, it’s a big night and tomorrow will be an even bigger day. I almost cry. We fought peacefully for this (leaving Netanyahu) and the day has come, protester Ofir Robinski said.

A fragile alliance of eight parties, ranging from the right-wing Jewish nationalist Yamina party to Arab lawmakers, was concocted earlier this month by centrist politician Yair Lapid.

By Friday, all coalition agreements had been signed and submitted to the Knesset secretariat, Yamina said, a time when party leader Naftali Bennett ended a two-and-a-half-year political crisis.

But the still combative Netanyahu tried to get rid of defectors who would rob the fledgling coalition of its tiny legislative majority.

If the new government is confirmed, Bennett, a former defense minister, will serve as prime minister for two years.

Coalition architect Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid party and is a former TV presenter, would then take the helm.

The anti-Netanyahu bloc covers the political spectrum, comprising three right-wing parties, two centrists and two left-wing parties, as well as a conservative Arab-Islamic party.

The unlikely alliance emerged two weeks after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, and following inter-communal violence in Israeli towns with large Arab populations.

We will work together, in partnership and national responsibility, and I think we will be successful, Bennett said on Friday.

Sunday’s crucial Knesset session is scheduled to open at 4:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT), with Bennett, Lapid and Netanyahu all set to speak before the vote.

Netanyahu pressured his former right-wing allies to quit the fledgling coalition while attacking the legitimacy of the Bennett-Lapid partnership.

He accused Bennett of fraud for siding with rivals, and angry rallies by Likud party supporters of prime ministers have bolstered the security of some lawmakers.

Netanyahu’s pompous remarks as he sees his grip on the fall from power have drawn parallels at home and abroad with former US President Donald Trump, who described his election defeat last year as a result. of a rigged vote.

The prime minister called the future coalition the biggest electoral fraud in Israel’s history.

His Likud party said the accusations refer to Bennett’s entry into a coalition that does not reflect the will of voters.

Sunday’s vote follows police crackdown on Palestinian protests over threat of evicting families from Israel-annexed East Jerusalem homes to make way for Jewish settlers, a month after similar clashes fueled the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

It also comes amid right-wing anger over the postponement of a controversial Jewish nationalist march.

Netanyahu preferred to find a way to allow the so-called flag march, originally scheduled for last Thursday, to go as planned.

He took this position despite the initial itinerary envisioning the march taking place near critical areas, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, where last month’s clashes sparked the conflict in Gaza.

Prime ministers’ insistence saw his opponents accuse him and his allies of stoking tensions to cling to power via a scorched earth campaign.

If Netanyahu loses the post of prime minister, he will not be able to push through fundamental law changes that could grant him immunity from his corruption trial.

The controversial flag march is now scheduled for Tuesday and the lingering tensions surrounding it could represent a key initial test for any approved coalition.

