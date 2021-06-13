Four directors call for Toshiba reshuffle after explosive investigation: The Asahi Shimbun

Four directors of Toshiba Corp. on Friday called for a reshuffle of its management and board of directors, in revolt after an investigation revealed that the conglomerate had colluded with the Japanese government to “hit” foreign shareholders.

The very public pushback of independent directors, all of whom are non-Japanese, is the latest twist in a scandal that shows how Japan Inc’s old guard, while still powerful, can no longer exercise full control over shareholders.

It comes a day after an explosive shareholder-commissioned investigation revealed – with startling details rare for such investigations into Japanese companies – how management contacted the powerful Ministry of Economy, Trade and Finance. ‘Industry (METI) to powerful activist investors. .

The investigation “clearly showed” that certain members of the management and board of directors of Toshiba took actions which “were unacceptable and directly contrary to the interests of our shareholders,” said the four directors, Jerome Black, Paul Brough, Ayako Weissman and George Zage, in a statement. .

Changes to the board and management were needed, they said, calling parts of the report “deeply disturbing.”

Toshiba declined to comment. He has yet to comment on the report himself.

Investigators detailed an email among Toshiba’s top executives about the company’s largest shareholder, Singapore-based hedge fund Effissimo Capital Management. In this incident, a cadre reportedly said: “We will ask the METI to beat them for a while. “

The report, released Thursday, said Yoshihide Suga – then chief cabinet secretary and now prime minister – verbally encouraged pressure on investors during a meeting with a senior Toshiba executive last year, an allegation denied. by Suga.

“If we’re aggressive, we can get them” with foreign ownership rules, Suga reportedly told the executive, referring to rules introduced in 2020 and designed to protect industries critical to Japan’s national security.

Toshiba is of strategic importance to Tokyo as a manufacturer of nuclear reactors and defense equipment.

CRITICAL TOUR

The investigation’s findings mark a turning point in a long battle between the company’s management and foreign shareholders, including Effissimo, another Singapore-based fund, 3D Investment Partners and the Harvard University endowment fund.

Japan’s trade minister denied on Friday that his officials had ordered an adviser to rely on overseas Toshiba shareholders to ensure management wins a key vote on board members last year.

Investigators’ report says Toshiba, working in unison with the Commerce Department, “effectively asked” a government adviser, described as “Mr. M,” to negotiate with the Harvard University endowment fund to change their voting behavior.

“Ministry officials informed me that it was not true that a request was made to engage with individual investors,” Commerce Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama told reporters. He added that the ministry was awaiting Toshiba’s response to the report.

Sources previously told Reuters that Hiromichi Mizuno, an advisor to the ministry at the time, told the Harvard Fund that he could be subject to a regulatory investigation if he did not follow management’s recommendations during the from last year’s annual general meeting. The fund subsequently abstained from voting.

Mizuno, a board member of Tesla Inc who previously oversaw Japan’s $ 1.4 trillion government pension investment fund, is currently the United Nations special envoy for innovative finance and investment. sustainable.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DEATH FOR OLD JAPAN

Some activist investors, however, said the successful push by shareholders for an independent investigation in a landmark vote this year and the report’s findings showed progress was being made in corporate governance in Japan.

“This is a direct result of the fact that Japan is really trying to have a world class governance structure. It does not mean that they are still perfect,” said Brian Heywood, CEO of Taiyo Pacific Partners, a activist fund that has been operating in Japan for 20 years. .

“All of Japan Inc is not rushing to defend Toshiba,” he said, adding that he saw the debacle as a “last breath” of capitalism controlled by the Japanese Ministry of Commerce.

U.S. proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Friday urged shareholders at this year’s AGM to vote against the reappointment of Toshiba Chairman Osamu Nagayama and four others appointed to the board by the Board. society.

As one of the industrial conglomerates that modernized Japan and contributed to its economic recovery after World War II, Toshiba maintains close ties with the government. Its nuclear reactors and defense equipment business mean it is also closely watched by industry bureaucrats.

In 2017, however, battered by accounting scandals and massive write-downs on its nuclear reactor business in the United States, Toshiba had to quickly seek a large injection of capital from foreign investors. As a result, activist investors are estimated to represent 25 percent of Toshiba’s shareholder base.

Since the push by activist shareholders this year for greater accountability, Toshiba has faced a $ 20 billion bid from CVC Capital and has seen former CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani resign in the turmoil that followed.

Although Toshiba rejected the offer, it said it would conduct a strategic review.

“Given the total failure of governance at Toshiba and the lack of transparency demonstrated by the independent report, we believe that radical reform through privatization is the only viable option to rejuvenate the company,” said said an executive of a large shareholder of Toshiba, asking not to be identified with the sensitivity of the subject.

Toshiba shares closed 1.6% lower on Friday against a broader, flatter market.