Airport opens new $ 36 million terminal





TEXARKANA, Ark.— After 16 years of planning and $ 36 million in investment, hundreds of spectators were happy to see earth fly at the Texarkana regional airport on Saturday. The flying dirt was a result of the long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony, which ultimately marked the start of construction of the airport’s future 40,000 square foot passenger terminal. The terminal is expected to be completed and open in spring 2024. “What a great day for our (two) cities,” said Allen Brown, mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas. “We are here in 2021 to proudly announce a new terminal to better serve our customers and our community.” Brown said the effort to ultimately build a new terminal resulted from the vision that the leaders of the two cities began in 1928 – when city officials decided to purchase what began as the airport’s first 190 aces. . “Without a doubt, airports are important for economic development and for helping to create a fertile business climate by providing local businesses with access to the global market,” said Brown. “They also help retain and attract businesses to a community while creating jobs for a positive financial impact in the area. Successful economic development also relies on partnerships and a shared vision, so I am extremely proud of the excellent working relationship between our city, our airport and AR-TX REDI. “ Brown went on to say that the Texarkana region has a rich history of visionary leaders who have worked to promote the need to have and maintain an airport. “For us to be successful in today’s rapidly changing economy, it is essential to understand our strengths and opportunities,” he said. “The airport and the new terminal represent both – and this is a tremendous asset to our community and with this upgrade we are providing opportunities for our future.” Brown then thanked the members of the airport’s board of directors as well as the airport’s executive director, Paul Mehrlich, for their efforts to move the construction forward. “This new terminal shows that we are a progressive community and willing to invest in the future – for our citizens, for our businesses and for the growth we want to see for our city,” added Brown. Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman said that since that first purchase of municipal land in 1928, the airport has since expanded to cover 964 acres. “In addition to the potential for economic growth, this terminal, when completed, will also provide a new first impression for those who arrive there,” said Bruggeman. For his part, Mehrlich thanked former airport executive director Steve Luebbert for initiating the effort to start building the terminal, as early as 2004 at least. American Airlines director of government affairs Dale Morris agreed. “Steve Luebbert has always been there for us,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos