Our Take: Maine Legislature Should Send Public Power Plan to Voters

Electrical energy, how it’s generated, what it’s used for, will play a bigger role in the lives of people in Maine as the world responds to the climate crisis.

Maine voters should therefore have a chance to say what that future will look like. This is why we support LD 1708, An Act to establish the Pine Tree Power Company.

The bill currently before the legislature would ask voters in the next election whether they support the replacement of two investor-owned regional monopolies, Central Maine Power and Versant Power, with a single, non-profit, public utility owned to consumers and overseen by a democratically elected board of directors. .

The new ownership model would save taxpayers money on their electricity bills in the long run, according to a Public Utilities Commission study released last year by London Economics.

It would also eliminate the inherent conflict of interest between consumers and property on issues such as reliability and customer service, as the customers would be the owners.

And, perhaps most importantly, this structure would bring into a public forum debates on the unique investments that will be needed to achieve the dual transition of the climate response: electrify the economy while generating electricity from sources. renewable instead of fossil fuels.

We recognize that such radical change also comes with risks.

The utilities have made it clear that they will fight in court if necessary to prevent their forced sale. They say lenders have underestimated the real value of their assets, and the real price consumers would have to pay to acquire them would wipe out any projected savings.

A long and costly legal battle, combined with uncertainty over who will provide an essential service, could divert investments away from Maine.

But acknowledging that there are risks does not mean that we buy into the fear-mongering tactics pushed by corporations and their allies, which fuel an exaggerated fear of a “government takeover”.

What is being proposed here is not a new state agency, and the new company would not be run by the state. According to the bill, Pine Tree Power would contract with a professional management company to manage the grid. But unlike existing utilities, the management company would not have perpetual rights to operate in Maine, and it could lose its contract for non-performance.

There are a number of independent, well-run government-created entities that most Mainees are familiar with and feel comfortable with, including the Maine Turnpike Authority, local power and water companies, and the Maine Employment Mutual Insurance Co., which was formed to arrest a worker. compensation crisis in the 90s.

The new public service would be governed independently, would not use public funds, and taxpayers would not bear any of its debts. We don’t need to be afraid of a different business model, especially when the one we currently have isn’t working.

As monopolies in their regions, CMP and Versant are regulated by the PUC, which sets prices and guarantees returns to investors. Part of their operating costs is to hire lawyers and experts to make the regulatory process as favorable as possible to business interests. Meanwhile, any regulatory requirements that increase business costs are passed on to taxpayers.

It is a question of incentives. Businesses do what businesses are supposed to do; represent the interests of their owners. But the agencies representing consumer interests, the PUC and the Public Advocates office, are outdated. This is a problem at a time when we are on the verge of revolutionizing the way we produce and use electricity, a process that has been estimated at $ 60 billion over the next three decades.

The question for lawmakers this week is whether voters should have a say in the decision-making process that will be used to make these investments.

Should they be represented by an elected board that does not have to answer to the shareholders? Or should they stick to the status quo and hope that consumer interests match business results?

We believe voters should be given the opportunity to choose. Lawmakers should adopt LD 1708 and put this question on the ballot.

“Previous

Another point of view: Alzheimer’s drug fury highlights U.S. healthcare system failures