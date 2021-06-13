27 promotions to buy this weekend

Father’s Day is just around the corner, Sunday, June 20, to be precise, giving you just over a week to find the perfect gift. No idea where to start? Fortunately, a wide variety of retailers are having Father’s Day sales this weekend, so you can pick up something for Dad at a discount.

This year’s Father’s Day sales include deals on grills, power tools and more.

Whether your dad is the dressy tie and sock type or a brand new kind of drill, you are sure to find something that will truly impress him with one of these Father’s Day offers. We’ve combed through the top sellers in honor of the June 20 holiday and broken them down by category. Without further ado, here are 21 sales for Father’s Day while still in the shipping window.

Sale of tools for Father’s Day

Home deposit 18V ONE + Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) Batteries, Charger and Bag

BUY NOW

Home depotHome improvement mecca offers Father’s Day power tools, as well as lawn mowers, grills, furniture, smart thermostats, and other home electronics. There is definitely something for dad, and no promo code is required.

Amazon: While Prime Day is still over a week away, you can currently find significant discounts on over 1,000 home improvement tools and items in the sell section of Amazon.

Wayfair: Buy offers on over 200 tools and accessories in the Wayfairs sales section.

Tool nut: Save up to 20% on select DeWalt tools and accessories, plus a ton of other brands at The Tool Nut.

Lowes: With Lowes’ Father’s Day Tools Sale, you can enjoy up to 30% off select tools and accessories until June 20. There are also many other discounts on home appliances, furniture and outdoor accessories.

Sale of grills for Father’s Day

Walmart: Buy over 1000 grills at great prices from the Walmarts sales section. Whether Pops has had his eye on a natural gas model or a smoker, you can surprise him with a grill without breaking the bank.

Target: The Father’s Day Targets Grill Sale section includes deals on the grills themselves, as well as all the accessories Dad might need for a backyard barbecue.

Aces Hardware: A favorite stop for all things home and garden, Ace also has the best grill brands and many of them are on a budget.

Omaha steaks: Ok, so technically it’s not a grill sale, but your dad will definitely appreciate top quality meats to cook on his new Weber model. A huge selection of Omahas steaks are currently at 50% off, including this Assortment of grills for Father’s Day.

Sale of electronic products for Father’s Day

Best buy: As of now, Best Buy hasn’t launched a specific sale for Father’s Day, but its Best Deals section is chock-full of discounts on tons of tech items that would make great giveaways, like the Apple Watch Series 6 above.

Samsung: Likewise, Samsung’s deals section is full of laptops, smartphones, and other gadgets at great prices this weekend.

HP: Save up to 45% on PCs and accessories at HP.

Newegg: Neweggs Dad Appreciation Sale offers everything from gaming monitors to portable chargers at impressive prices.

Father’s Day Sales on Outdoor Gear

Dick’s sporting goods Columbia Watertight II Jacket for Men

BUY NOW

Dicks Sporting Goods: Dicks has a lot to sell for hikers, fitness fanatics, bikers, sneakerheads, golfers, and sports fans. Just make sure to place your order by Sunday June 13th to make sure the dads gift arrives on time. You can also choose to pick it up in store if you want to be on the safe side.

Countryside: Head over to the Backcountrys sales section and filter by your old man’s favorite activity to find deals on items he’s sure to love. For example, you can buy over 600 camping products on sale right now.

KING: Check out the REI Outlet section for deals on camping and hiking gear and other outdoor gear.

Father’s Day Clothing Sales

Saks Fifth Avenue: In addition to plenty of trendy clothes, the retailer has also discounted a significant selection of designer sunglasses, shoes and accessories, all on sale at the moment.

Neiman Marcus: Mark Dad some designer duds for less, courtesy of Neiman Marcus’ sales section. You can also take advantage of free shipping and free returns.

Bonobos: If your dad isn’t afraid to wear a bold color or pattern, check out the Bonobos sales section for the shirts, shorts, and socks he’ll love.

Nike: While the sports company doesn’t have a specific Father’s Day sale, the brand does have tons of athletic shoes and pieces with up to 40% off.

Father’s Day Grooming Sales

Nordstrom: We all know Nordstrom is a favorite for fashion, accessories and home decor. But this Father’s Day, the retailer has some particularly tempting deals on more than 400 daddy’s grooming products. Who doesn’t like to be pampered?

Dollar shave club: Help dad look great with one of the Dollar Shave Clubs grooming gift sets. All three are currently on sale.

Bevel: Enjoy 15% off select shaving and skin care sets until June 21.

Various Father’s Day sales

Amazon: We mentioned above that Amazon currently has deals on power tools, but the retail giant also has a Father’s Day Offers section filled with freebies in all categories.

Stanley: The Stanley Summer Sale features deals on the brand’s popular coolers, travel mugs and thermos up to 25% off.

Bed bath and beyond: Whether you think he appreciates an electric razor, air fryer, or robot vacuum, you can find a gift for dad for sale at Bed Bath & Beyond right now.