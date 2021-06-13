A senior executive at “green” crypto firm Chia said today’s volatility resembles the sharp swings in dot-com stock prices in the ’90s – and more turmoil and regulations will eventually help. .. | Currency News | Financial and business news

President of Chia and COO Gene Hoffman Gene Hoffman

Gene Hoffman, chairman of Chia’s COO, told Insider that the company welcomes government regulation.

Hoffman said volatility was “necessary” before the massive adoption of crypto and the technology behind it.

Minting Chia’s coins uses less energy, but has been criticized for creating electronic waste.

This year’s extreme volatility in the cryptocurrency market has troubled regulators and made big investors think. But that doesn’t bother Gene Hoffman, president and COO of Chia, the new $ 500 million “green” token.

“During the adoption phase, volatility is almost required,” he told Insider in an interview. “It’s kind of like saying we’re going to embrace the Internet in the late 90s without having any volatility in Internet stocks. It wasn’t going to be that way.”

In the late 90s, traders were hunting anything that was remotely connected to the Internet. Amazon was one of the darlings of the market at the time and could often go up or down as much as 60% in a month before the drop in early 2000.

Cryptocurrencies have rocked wildly in May and June, losing as much as 460 billion dollars in a single day last month after China – which is home to most of the world’s cryptocurrency mining capacity – said it would crack down on banks to prevent them from providing crypto-related services. Additionally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted his concern about bitcoin’s power consumption, calling it “crazy.” Around the same time, his company stopped accepting bitcoin as a payment method for its luxury electric vehicles.

Chia’s XCH token, which only started trade on May 3, was no exception. It debuted at $ 1,498 and fell two-thirds in just three days. It has since gone from highs above $ 1,600 to lows below $ 540 this week, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com.

But Hoffman believes these are just startup issues before the massive adoption of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology behind them.

And others agree – billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban compared cryptocurrencies to late 90s dot-com bubble. Cuban said in January that he expects some coins to survive future crashes to become the crypto-world equivalent of Amazon or eBay.

Chia was founded by BitTorrent inventor Bram Cohen in 2017, and promotes its “proof of space and time” process as a much more energy efficient way to mine coins than “proof of work” of Bitcoin. The company raised $ 61 million in its last funding round.

Proof of Work is a blockchain technology algorithm that is used to confirm bitcoin transactions and reward miners with new coins. It is also very energy intensive and makes bitcoin one of the least climate friendly coins. Rival Coin Ether’s ethereum network will soon go through a ‘proof of stake’ process, which is slightly different and is much more energy efficient, for example.

Chia’s XCH token gets its acclaim from the energy use of its mining process. Rather than “mining” coins, network users “mine” them.

Chia “farmers” generate and store cryptographic numbers in “traces” on their hard drives or solid-state drives (SSDs) – a newer, faster type of storage device. A farmer’s plot can earn the chance to create a block and receive a reward on the blockchain based on the proportion of total space a farmer has occupied to the entire network.

A server – called “Timelord” – checks the block and assigns XCH tokens to the farmer in a process the company calls “proof of space and time”.

But Chia has received criticism to simply create a new kind of garbage, especially burnt hard drives and SSDs. The demand for these storage devices has skyrocketed in Europe, while some IT companies in Vietnam said they out of print last month.

“There is no free lunch,” Hoffman said. “It’s hard to say that being 1,000, 10,000 times more efficient for the same security is not a massive innovation. ”

Hoffman also said that burning through SSDs can be avoided: “If you use the cheap $ 79 SSD and try to draw a bunch against it, you might burn it, but the $ 99 will last you a lifetime. “, did he declare. “So the people who complain about this are buying the wrong tool for the job. “

Regulation is the key to survival

Along with bitcoin’s carbon footprint, the prospect of ever tighter regulatory oversight has been a major factor in the token’s drop from around $ 65,000 in April to over $ 30,000 now. And it didn’t just affect bitcoin. Ether, Ripple’s XRP, meme currency dogecoin, Polkadot’s DOT or Cardano’s ADA are all down sharply from the highs at the start of the year.

Hoffman said Chia is adhering to government regulations – a major incentive behind the company’s plans to go public “relatively quickly,” possibly through a blank check company, or PSPC.

“Anyone who has somehow merged their equity with their coin has usually made an illegal securities offer, and it can’t evolve, it can’t be passed, it can’t become the thing governments run on. central bank digital currencies, ”Hoffman said.

Part of the appeal of cryptocurrencies is their decentralized nature – no government or central bank controls them – and the degree of anonymity they provide to their users.

But Hoffman thinks people want transparency.

“You want to see the audited financial statements and the quarterly reports,” he said. “These are not crazy ideas if you are trying to build trust.”

And he hopes that by listing his company on the stock exchange and keeping its corresponding XCH token as a separate asset, investors will be protected from sharp swings in coin prices when using them.