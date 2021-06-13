2 actions that could realistically double in the second half of 2021

Most investors would be delighted if their stocks doubled within five years. It’s the kind of comeback that could lead to game-changing wealth.

But what if you could find stocks that could generate gains of 100% or more in a much shorter period of time? Such stocks with this potential exist. I will put Ayr Well-being (OTC: AYRW.F) and Cresco Laboratories (OTC: CRLBF) near the top of the list of possible suitors. Here’s why these two stocks could reasonably double in the second half of 2021.

Common denominators

Ayr and Cresco share several common denominators. More importantly, they are both US multi-state cannabis operators. Ayr currently operates in six states, while Cresco operates in 10 states.

Both marijuana stocks have performed quite well so far this year, but they are nowhere near 100% gains. This shouldn’t be a problem, however. Ayr and Cresco more than doubled in the second half of 2020.

Neither stock would have been likely to achieve such impressive returns without also generating strong sales growth. Last year’s momentum for Ayr and Cresco continued into 2021. Ayr saw 74% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter. Cresco also posted better-than-expected results in the first quarter, with revenue up nearly 169% year-over-year.

There are other stocks of American jars that are also increasing rapidly. Why distinguish Ayr and Cresco as the most likely to double in the second half of 2021? Evaluation. Ayr and Cresco shares are currently trading at multiple prices / sells well below their peers.

Potential catalysts

I expect Ayr and Cresco to continue to benefit from the expanding cannabis markets where they have already established operations. However, that is unlikely to be enough to generate 100% gains over the next six months or so. The good news is that there are potential catalysts that could allow these two stocks to double over the period.

On the one hand, Ayr and Cresco are expected to experience supercharged growth through key acquisitions. Ayr recently completed its purchase of Liberty Health Sciences, a deal that gives the company the fourth-largest retail footprint in the medical cannabis market in Florida. He plans to complete an acquisition in the rapidly growing New Jersey market this summer.

Likewise, Cresco now competes in the medical cannabis market in Florida with its April acquisition of Bluma Wellness. The company is expected to complete its buyout of Massachusetts-based Cultivate in the fourth quarter of this year.

The biggest potential catalysts for Ayr and Cresco, however, would benefit all marijuana stocks. I am referring to the prospects for significant cannabis reform at the federal level in the United States. Legislative efforts are underway to remove restrictions that prevent cannabis companies from accessing traditional banking services and to remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act.

This latest legislation would not legalize marijuana at the federal level. However, if it were enacted, it would mean that marijuana is no longer illegal at the federal level. This would pave the way for Ayr and Cresco to list their shares on a major US exchange – a move that would almost certainly cause stocks to soar.

No slam dunk

Note that I am not predicting that Ayr or Cresco shares will definitely double by the end of this year. There are way too many things that could go wrong for me to come out on this branch. However, while this is by no means a slam dunk, I believe there is a realistic path for both actions to double in the second half of 2021.

Ayr Wellness CEO Jonathan Sandelman recently said in an interview with my Motley Fool colleague Eric Volkman: “Public sentiment is clearly on the side of legalizing cannabis, and state and local governments will continue to follow, even if the federal government is slow to understand. how to approach the federal legalization of cannabis. “

I think Sandelman is right. Even if the shares of Ayrs and Cresco do not double this year, both should be able to generate significant gains for long-term investors.