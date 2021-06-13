Business
Baba Ramdev’s Ruchi Soya files FPO document to increase up to 4,300 cr
NEW DELHI : Edible oil company Ruchi Soya, owned by Patanjali Ayurveda, headed by Baba Ramdev, has filed a draft document with Sebi to launch a follow-up public offering (takeover bid) to increase to 4,300 crores.
The FPO is launched to meet the Sebi standard of a minimum 25% public participation in a listed entity.
Ruchi Soya filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi on Saturday, sources said, adding that the company plans to raise until 4,300 crore from the sale of shares.
They said promoters must dilute a minimum 9% stake in this FPO round.
The FPO is expected to hit the capital market next month after getting approval from Sebi.
In a regulatory filing, Ruchi Soya said the issuance committee formed and authorized by its board of directors approved the fundraising through a new public offering of shares in the company.
The panel also approved the DRHP dated June 12, 2021, for filing with Sebi and two exchanges BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
The Promoters group held 98.90% of the company’s capital.
In accordance with Sebi’s listing rules, the company must reduce the participation of promoters to achieve the minimum public participation of 25% in accordance with the listing requirement under the Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules, 1957.
Ruchi Soya has three years to reduce promoters’ participation to 75%.
Ruchi Soya’s share price closed at 1,242.35 each on BSE Friday. The company’s market capitalization currently stands at nearly 36,800 crores.
In 2019, Patanjali acquired listed Ruchi Soya in insolvency proceedings for 4,350 crores.
Ruchi Soya is mainly engaged in processing oilseeds, refining crude edible oil for use as cooking oil, manufacturing soy products and value-added products.
The company has an integrated value chain in the palm and soybean segments with a farm-to-fork business model. It owns brands such as Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Gold and Nutrela. Last month, on May 11, Ruchi Soya announced the acquisition of the cookies business of Patanjali Natural Biscuits Pvt Ltd (PNBPL) as part of a 60.02 crores.
The aim of the acquisition is to expand the product portfolio of the company’s existing business, he said.
