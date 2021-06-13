Amazon India announces machine learning summer school





Amazon India Launches Applied Machine Learning (ML) Skills Course Image Credit: Shutterstock New Delhi: Amazon India announced on Sunday the launch of an integrated learning program allowing students to acquire applied machine learning (ML) skills, thus making them ready for careers in new technology. The program – ML Summer School – was introduced to help train students in ML and meet the growing demand for talent with this skill set in various industries, Amazon India said in a statement. The program will cover fundamental ML concepts, while connecting them to practical industry applications through an immersive three-day course, he added. Participants in the ML Summer School will be identified through an online assessment. It is open to engineering students in pre-final / final year of bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral studies at select technology campuses in 2021, including Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi , International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli and Anna University, among others. Students will learn first-hand how advanced ML techniques such as deep learning and probabilistic graphing models can be leveraged to solve specific business problems in the field of e-commerce, such as demand forecasting, quality catalog, product recommendations, search rankings and online. advertising, noted the e-commerce major. They will also have access to the Amazon Research Days (ARD) conference, where they can learn about industry technology trends through presentations from renowned ML leaders around the world. Amazon India said a batch of students from some tech campuses in India will have the opportunity to participate in virtual classroom tutorials, followed by interactive question-and-answer sessions with Amazon scientists. For students who have already been exposed to certain areas of ML, the program can serve as a refresher course, while additionally providing a hands-on perspective on ML applications in industry. “With the pace of ML advancement, we are proactively helping students discover the latest trends in ML and apply them to solve real world problems,” said Rajeev Rastogi, Vice President – India Machine Learning at Amazon. He added that the company has collaborated with universities to provide hands-on learning experiences for students who want to learn more about ML applications in the industry. “Our goal is to prepare students for scientific roles – this will help narrow the gap between the growing demand for ML roles in business and the talent pool with applied ML skills,” Mr. Rastogi said. In a blog, Amazon India noted that its machine learning team is driving innovations that “have a profound impact not only on buyers in India, but also on customers around the world.” “The models developed by Amazon scientists in India have been used globally to improve the quality of Amazon’s catalog by extracting missing attribute values ​​from titles and images, and filling them in; and making sure that for all products, the images match the title, ”the blog said. . ML algorithms for improving address quality in India are being leveraged in other markets to identify low-quality addresses and classify addresses as residential or business, he added. I In addition, the inclusion of speed of delivery as a feature in search ranking, a key factor that helps customers show “faster” deals in search results, was first launched. on Amazon India, he said. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by the staff at Careers360 and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos