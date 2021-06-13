Commodities worth $ 327 million traded at IME in one week





TEHRAN – In the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday), 634,540 tonnes of commodities valued at $ 327 million were traded on the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME). As reported by the IME’s Department of International Affairs and Public Relations, the exchange sold on its mineral and industrial floor 253,528 tonnes of goods worth nearly $ 174 million. On this floor, the IME sold 159,438 tons of steel, 4,620 tons of copper, 8,500 tons of aluminum, 160 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 30 tons of precious metal concentrate, 640 tons of zinc ingots , 9,500 tonnes of zinc powder, 45,930 tonnes of cement, 1 kg of bending bars and 25,000 tonnes of spongy iron. In addition, during the same week, the EMI saw the trade of 371,224 tonnes of goods valued at more than $ 156 million. The customers of the IME bought on this floor 212,900 tonnes of vacuum base, 35,048 tonnes of bitumen, 50,339 tonnes of polymer products, 31,517 tonnes of chemicals, 29,500 tonnes of lubricant cutting, 5,200 tonnes of base oil, 60 tonnes of argon, 4,370 tonnes of sulfur, 290 tonnes of insulation and 2,366 tonnes of TAR PDA. It should be noted that the exchange hosted exchanges of 432 tons of raw materials on its parallel market. As previously reported, the value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange increased 16% in the last Iranian calendar month (ended May 21). As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, 2.925 million tonnes of raw materials valued at $ 1.828 billion were traded on the stock exchange in the previous month, also indicating a 6% increase in terms weight. The IME recorded transactions of 1.464 million tonnes of raw materials worth more than $ 1.044 billion on its mining and industrial trading floor. On this floor, the stock exchange traded 1.189 million tons of steel, 12,780 tons of copper, 480 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 48 tons of precious metal concentrate, 11,690 tons of aluminum, 239,000 tons of ore from iron, 1,000 tonnes of zinc, 400 tonnes of coke, 10,000 tonnes of iron sponge and 250 tonnes of lead. The other trading floor was petroleum and petrochemicals in the domestic and export markets, whose customers purchased more than 1.449 million tonnes of products worth nearly $ 770 million. The raw materials exchanged on this stage were 412,630 tons of bitumen, 238,686 tons of polymer products, 155,372 tons of chemicals, 12,238 tons of petroleum, 490,300 tons of vacuum bottom, 4,450 tons of sulfur, 350 tons of argon, 150 tons of insulation and 132,500 cutting tons of lubricant. In addition, the EMI saw 11,505 tonnes of raw materials traded on its parallel market during this month. The value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20) increased 108% from the previous year. In the past year, around 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $ 83.5 billion) of commodities have been traded in the mentioned market. During the past year, several new records have been reached in terms of volume and value of transactions in the various stages of the mentioned markets, including industrial, petroleum and petrochemical stages. The IME is one of the four major stock markets in Iran, the other three markets are the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the Iranian over-the-counter (OTC) market also known as the Iran Fara Bourse ( IFB) and the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX). MOM

