On the move: More vaccinations means more travel, relief for the hospitality industry | New

Sarah Horn is one of the frontline workers who was eager to travel.

As the executive director of the Ascension MyHealth Urgent Care Center group, which has offices in Sterling Heights and Rochester Hills, she has had to work between 50 and 70 hours per week since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been a marathon for Horn, who has been responsible for everything from securing personnel protective equipment and keeping abreast of rapidly changing protocols, to setting up test sites and clinics to vaccination to serve the community.

Were still busy, she said.

However, with the third wave behind, many frontline workers, teachers and other essential workers are finally getting time off.

In the case of Horns, it was only a weekend, but it made all the difference in the world.

It was the break I needed, Horn said. My husband and I flew to Cape Coral, Florida and had four glorious days of fun in the sun.

Horn said airports and all flights to and from Florida still required masks, but everywhere else in Florida they didn’t have to wear them.

More people, now vaccinated, are at least going out to eat more often, and more people are expected to travel this summer, bringing some relief to hotels and restaurants that have struggled to survive the pandemic 15 months.

Diners in Waterford Township, Oakland County, are excited to see the return of family home evenings to Leos Coney Island.

For two hours a week, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Bill the Baffling Magician wanders the aisles, stopping to perform sleight of hand for the children, assisted by Gus the Rabbit, who amazes the audience by drawing the correct card. of a game chosen by customers.

Exact numbers are hard to come by, but most hospitality and travel associations are optimistic for this summer and beyond, as the number of cases of the virus declines, vaccination rates rise and more. more and more people are moving into what was normal life before the pandemic.

Bounce

Locally, hotel bookings are rebounding, according to the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, which operates the website. visitdetroit.com and promotes tourism in Detroit and Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties. While perhaps not quite back to pre-pandemic levels, there is a feeling that activity is heading in the right direction.

Renee Monforton, spokesperson for the convention bureau, said hotel bookings so far have fallen from extraordinarily low levels in the 1920s to the mid 40 percentile range this year.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation estimates that hotel bookings more than doubled in April from a year earlier, when economic activity, especially travel and hospitality, was virtually at a standstill.

Were quite optimistic, Monforton said. Occupancy rates are up compared to last year. In our region there are a lot of events taking place that stimulate tourism as well. We’ve even launched packages designed to create immersive travel experiences for people. Give people the opportunity to re-enter the Detroit subway.

Many people are expected to travel beyond the region to other parts of the state or country.

While the AAA Automobile Club has yet to release travel forecasts for the summer, its pre-Memorial Day forecast nationally predicted a huge increase in trips for 37 million people driving 50 miles or more, a 60% increase from the same holiday weekend in 2020.

But earlier this spring, the auto club noted that more people were excited to return to travel while continuing to call for precautions, such as calling ahead to make sure certain destinations would be open.

Road trips to domestic destinations continue to be the preferred way for many to travel, but even these trips require additional planning and preparation, AAA noted in late March. Those who make the decision to travel by car can refer to the AAA COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com to find out about the latest national and local travel restrictions, and to identify open rest areas, gas stations, restaurants and hotels along their route.

To help travelers, the AAA announced Thursday, June 10, that it would test hygiene levels in the 26,000 hotels it inspects nationwide. AAA inspectors select bedrooms and bathrooms, which may include bedroom door handles, light switches, thermostat controls, desk or writing surfaces, TV remotes, refrigerator handles, faucet and toilet handles, hairdryers and vanity surfaces.

Hotels that meet AAA standards for cleanliness, condition and new surface cleanliness tests will now be recognized as Inspected Clean and then awarded a Diamond designation by the automobile club.

While the test does not directly identify viruses such as the one that causes COVID-19, it does confirm properly cleaned surfaces.

If renting a car, travelers can ask what was done to clean the vehicle. Hertz, for example, introduced Hertz Gold Standard Clean, according to AAA. It is an improved process for disinfecting and disinfecting vehicles. For added peace of mind, AAA recommends travelers use disinfectant wipes to wipe down door handles, steering wheels, shift levers and control panels.

Travelers can find clean inspected hotels on AAA.com/Diamonds to help plan their trips later this fall.

Improve conditions

Even towards the end of 2020, optimism was hard to come by for hotels and restaurants that had faced closures and limited capacity when they reopened.

As late as December, hotels and restaurants sounded the alarm bells based on member surveys in accommodation and hospitality.

Important survey results released for Michigan in December revealed that:

5,600, or 33%, of Michigan restaurateurs said they were unlikely to be still in business in six months

Two-thirds of hotels (about 850 in Michigan) said they could only last six months longer at current revenue and occupancy levels without any additional relief,

52% of hotel owners said they were in danger of foreclosure,

89% of Michigan restaurateurs expected their sales to decline in the next three months, and 63% expected their workforce to decline over the same period,

48% of Michigan restaurateurs say they plan to temporarily close their restaurant until the COVID-19 pandemic passes,

90% of Michigan operators said their profit margins were lower than before the COVID-19 outbreak, and,

63% of hotels said less than half of their typical staff worked full time.

Following the passage of additional congressional funding rounds that included additional business assistance, some of these concerns have been assuaged for many in the travel and restaurant industry.

We’ve found that the majority of restaurants in Detroit are doing fine, but experiencing staff shortages, Monforton told the Metro Visitors and Convention Bureau.