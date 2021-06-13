Upcoming stock markets: Investors and the Fed aren’t panicking about inflation. Should they?





Sherwin-Williams SHW The US government announced last week that consumer prices, excluding food and energy, had risen to their highest level since 1992 in May.increases the price of paint, one of many companies responding to rising commodity costs.

Dave & Buster’s TO PLAY And the CFO of the restaurant and arcade chainsaid on a recent conference call with analysts that he expects a 6-8% increase in food costs for 2021 due to rising prices for chicken, beef and dairy products.

Wages are also rising, especially for workers in the retail, leisure and hospitality industries who are returning to work as the economy reopens. This is on top of inflationary pressures, as some companies will choose to raise prices in order to maintain their profits.

Labor shortages do not help. soft ALL The CEO of the online pet retailerwrote in a letter to shareholders after his latest earnings report that he "faced labor shortages in our distribution centers similar to those faced by many companies nationwide." As a result, Chewy continues to "invest in higher wages and benefits" in order to fill vacant positions. Yet investors and the Federal Reserve ignore rising inflation as "transient." Long-term bond yields are falling, which is not what normally happens when inflation soars. If bond investors believed the price hikes are here to stay, they would demand higher yields. And the market is pricing with only 3% chance of a rate hike from the Fed by the end of the year. That's down from a 10% chance of higher rates just a month ago. Investors know that a rate hike is the central bank's best tool to fight rising inflation, and they'll want to know more about the topic when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the conference. of a press conference on Wednesday. "The bond market is still not concerned about inflation. It buys what the Fed sells," said Randy Warren, CEO of Warren Financial. The problem is, there is a chance that the Fed will wait too long to react to inflation. "Is inflation transient or something more structural? asked Steven Oh, global head of credit and fixed income at PineBridge Investments. "Is the Fed going to lose control of it on the road and make a policy error and not have the capacity to get it under control?" If the Fed and the bond market get it wrong about inflation, the central bank may have to end its pandemic stimulus measures much faster than it and investors would like. That would mean unwinding its big asset purchases and raising rates as soon as possible. Oh, I don't think it will. And many others agree. They argue that investors should keep in mind how quickly the economy has rebounded. For this reason, it shouldn't be all that surprising that there are upheavals in the labor market and the supply chain. It will take time for conditions to return to what they were in late 2019 and early 2020 before Covid-19. "There are a lot of questions about inflation because you see it in everyday life," said Bryan Koslow, director of Clarus Group, a wealth management company. "But we may have seen the peak, especially in terms of wage growth." Even if this turns out to be true, the mere fact that investors and consumers are so focused on price is remarkable. Inflation has been essentially a non-issue for over a decade. "The Fed needs to take inflation issues seriously," said Troy Gayeski, co-chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at SkyBridge Capital. He added that he believes there is a 20% chance that inflationary pressures will prove to be more persistent than transitory. "The risk of significant inflation has been non-existent since 2008. So far," Gayeski said. What is getting more expensive Food and paint aren't the only things that are getting more expensive. As CNN Business's Moira Ritter points out, the prices of just about everything have been going up lately. Lumber prices have skyrocketed. And the housing market continues to grow. This has resulted in a sharp increase in the prices of sofas and other furnishings. Used cars are also much more expensive. It depends on people returning to work and the shortage of new cars on dealership lots due to the chip supply shortage that has hampered the production of new vehicles. People also travel more. Airfares have skyrocketed in anticipation of what some are calling the scorching summer of vaccines.

